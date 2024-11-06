Key Coconut Oil Market Trend 2024-2033: Increased Adoption of Cold Press Technology

Coconut Oil Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The coconut oil market is projected to grow from $4.61 billion in 2023 to $5.03 billion in 2024, reflecting a CAGR of 9.2%. Contributing factors include culinary usage, health and wellness trends, applications in cosmetics and personal care, and traditional and cultural practices promoting non-GMO and organic options.

The market is anticipated to reach $7.03 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 8.7%. Growth will be driven by the increasing popularity of plant-based and vegan diets, functional food and beverage options, clean beauty and natural cosmetics, and sustainable sourcing and production. Key trends will include the rise of MCT oil, the development of coconut-based dairy alternatives, hair and scalp treatments, wellness oils for aromatherapy, and customizable coconut blends.

The market is poised for significant growth, driven by the surging demand for personal care and cosmetic products. These products encompass a wide range of applications for skin, hair, nails, and more. As a natural moisturizer, coconut oil is increasingly used in lotions, creams, and conditioners to enhance hydration and improve texture. For example, sales of beauty and personal care products in China reached $88 billion in 2021, reflecting a 10% increase from the previous year. Similarly, in the US, skincare sales rose by 13% in 2020, with online beauty merchants growing by 24%. This trend highlights the pivotal role of coconut oil in the expanding beauty market.

Major companies operating in the market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Greenville Agro Corporation, Libra Bioscience Pvt Ltd., Bunge Ltd., Cargill Incorporated, Wichy Plantation Company (Pvt) Ltd., Adani Group, Windmill Organics Ltd., Hain Celestial Group Inc., PT. Harvard Cocopro, Royce Food Corporation, Marico Ltd., Nutiva Inc., Dr. Bronner's, Kirkland's Inc., Parachute Naturalz, Golden Barrel, Spectrum Essentials, Dignity Coconuts, Harin Bio-Tech International Private Limited, Sakthi Exports, Aluan, Bo International, Shree Western G & C Ind., Jiangxi Planty Manor Health Industry Co. Ltd., HanCole Group, NMK Holdings Private Limited, K.K.P.Industries, Manchiee De Coco, Nature Pacific Pty Ltd., Cocomate, Genius Nature Herbs Pvt Ltd., Keratech Coconut Oil Pvt Ltd., Jedwards International Inc., Sun Bionaturals (India) Private Limited, Pureoilsindia, Nature's Oil, Cornitos, KPL Oil Mills (P) Ltd.

The companies in the market are leveraging cold press technology to enhance product offerings. In February 2022, Dabur India Ltd. launched Virgin Coconut Oil, extracted using cold press methods to preserve nutrients and appeal to health-conscious consumers.

1) By Product: Virgin Coconut Oil, Coconut RBD Oil

2) By Price Point: Mass, Premium

3) By Distribution: Direct Distribution, Convenience Stores, Modern Trade Units, E-Commerce, Others Distributions

4) By Application: Food Industry, Agriculture, Cosmetics And Personal Care Industry, Chemical Industry, Other Applications

Western Europe was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Coconut oil is extracted from the fruit of the coconut palm and is rich in saturated fat, making it stable and resistant to rancidity. It is used for various health benefits, including reducing belly fat, preventing heart disease, and boosting the immune system.

