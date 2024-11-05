South American Car Subscription Market Set for Remarkable Growth, Projected to Reach USD 1,776.7 Million by 2032
The 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, valued at 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟐𝟏𝟖.𝟖 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, is on a robust growth trajectory and is forecasted to attain a market size of 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏,𝟕𝟕𝟔.𝟕 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, expanding at an impressive 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟔.𝟐𝟎% over the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. This dynamic growth is largely driven by evolving consumer preferences, where flexible car ownership models and the convenience of car subscriptions are increasingly appealing across the region.
Car subscriptions offer an innovative alternative to traditional car ownership and leasing models. Consumers can subscribe to a car on a monthly or annual basis, covering insurance, maintenance, and even flexibility to switch vehicles without the commitment and financial burden associated with ownership. This flexibility and cost-efficiency resonate particularly well with South American consumers, where urbanization, environmental awareness, and financial considerations are shaping mobility trends.
Factors driving this market growth include the rise in urbanization, a growing middle class, and shifting consumer preferences toward more sustainable and adaptable mobility options. The car subscription model also supports sustainability by enabling users to transition more easily to electric vehicles, a crucial factor as South American nations set ambitious goals for reducing carbon emissions in the transportation sector.
In addition, digital transformation in the automotive industry is facilitating easier access to car subscriptions, with many automakers and tech-based platforms introducing user-friendly interfaces for vehicle access, booking, and payment options.
As more automakers and third-party providers invest in South America’s car subscription market, the region is poised to become a critical hub for flexible mobility solutions. The anticipated CAGR of 26.20% highlights the rapidly growing demand and potential market opportunities for companies looking to capture a share of this transformative automotive segment.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐂𝐚𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
Nissan Corporation
General Motors
Toyota Corporation
Urent Movilidad
Hi Service Car
SIXT Group
Free2Move
Localiza
Europcar Mobility Group
KAYAK
The Hertz Corporation
Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
Passenger Car
LCVs
𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐎𝐰𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩
New
Old (Used)
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬
OEMs & Captives
Fleet Operators
Car Rental Companies
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬
Car Subscription
Add-on (Road-side Assistance, Inspection/Maintenance)
𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫
ICE Vehicle
Electric Vehicle
By Subscription Period
1 to 6 Months
6 to 12 Months
12 to 24 Months
More Than 24 Months
By End Users
Private
Corporate
By South America
Peru
Chile
Colombia
Rest of South America
