Saudi Arabia Automotive Retail Market to Soar to US$ 74.74 Billion by 2032 with a Robust CAGR of 16.13%
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, valued at 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟗.𝟕𝟐 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, is set for impressive growth, projected to reach 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟕𝟒.𝟕𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. This anticipated expansion, driven by a robust 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟔.𝟏𝟑% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2032, underscores the sector's significant momentum in the region.
Saudi Arabia’s automotive retail market is experiencing transformative shifts due to rising consumer demand, increased disposable income, and supportive government policies aimed at fostering economic diversification and growth. The sector's expansion aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, which seeks to reduce the Kingdom’s dependence on oil by promoting diversified industries, including the automotive sector.
Key factors contributing to this growth include an increased preference for high-performance vehicles, advancements in retail channels, and an uptick in urbanization. Additionally, government initiatives to enhance infrastructure and encourage automotive investments have bolstered consumer confidence, making Saudi Arabia an attractive market for both local and international automotive players.
Abdul Latif Jameel IPR Company Limited
Al Habtoor Motors
Al Futtaim Motors
SAMACO
Aljomaih Automotive
Kia Al jabr
Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co.
Other Prominent Players
As the automotive retail market grows, stakeholders are focusing on expanding product offerings, introducing innovative service solutions, and improving customer engagement through digital transformation. With this upward trajectory, the Saudi automotive retail sector is well-positioned to establish itself as a central pillar of the Kingdom’s economic landscape in the years to come.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
Dealership
Online Retail
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞
New Car
Used Car
Service & Parts
Finance & Insurance
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
Individual
Fleet Operator
