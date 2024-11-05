Europe Car Subscription Market Forecast to Grow at 24.84% CAGR, Reaching $15.55 Billion by 2032 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, valued at $𝟐.𝟔𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, is poised for significant growth, projected to reach $𝟏𝟓.𝟓𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐 at a robust 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟒.𝟖𝟒%over the forecast period (𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐). This growth reflects a shift in consumer preferences toward flexible, commitment-free mobility options, driven by the region’s focus on sustainable and alternative transportation solutions.
Car subscriptions offer a new model of vehicle usage, allowing consumers to access cars through monthly payments without long-term ownership or lease commitments. This shift appeals especially to younger consumers who value flexibility and convenience, as well as environmentally-conscious individuals seeking access to electric and low-emission vehicles.
The anticipated market expansion is driven by key factors such as rising demand for on-demand mobility, growing acceptance of electric vehicles (EVs), and a general trend away from traditional ownership. With several European countries leading initiatives to reduce carbon emissions and transition to greener transportation, car subscriptions provide an ideal model to encourage EV adoption.
Several prominent automotive brands and startups are actively investing in subscription services, offering customers a wide range of vehicles, from compact EVs to luxury SUVs. This surge in interest has spurred new strategic partnerships and product innovations, enabling companies to capture a growing customer base seeking affordability and sustainability.
As Europe continues to evolve toward a greener, shared economy, the car subscription market is expected to remain a key growth sector, transforming the traditional automotive landscape.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
Mercedes-Benz Group AG
Volvo Corporation
Porsche AG
Bipi
Omago
SIXT group
Casi Auto
Ezoo
The Hertz Corporation
OpenRoad Group
Mycardirect Limited
europcar mobility group
Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
Passenger Car
LCVs
𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐎𝐰𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩
New
Old (Used)
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬
OEMs & Captives
Fleet Operators
Car Rental Companies
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬
Car Subscription
Add-on (Road-side Assistance, Inspection/Maintenance)
𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫
ICE Vehicle
Electric Vehicle
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝
1 to 6 Months
6 to 12 Months
12 to 24 Months
More Than 24 Months
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬
Private
Corporate
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞
Belgium
Finland
Germany
Portugal
Austria
Netherlands
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Poland
Rest of Europe
