Government on food borne illnesses in the country

The country has recently experienced outbreaks of food borne illnesses that have led to the tragic deaths of children and numerous hospitalisations across the provinces of Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Eastern Cape. These incidents are not only a public health challenge but also a tragedy for the affected families and communities, and Government extends heartfelt condolences to all who have lost their loved ones.

Government is coordinating comprehensive investigations, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, and has adopted an integrated approach which is being replicated across all provinces. Investigation teams comprising the National Consumer Commission, South African Police Service (SAPS), the Department of Agriculture, the Environmental Directorate of the National Department of Health, and local municipal officials are on the ground. These teams are supervised by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), which is ensuring that all investigators are well-trained and equipped to handle the situation with the highest standards of diligence and expertise. Government is also engaging in a Public Education and Awareness Campaign focusing on food safety and safe handling of pesticides.

Members of the public are reminded that only approved pesticides may be used in the control of cockroach or rat infestations and the use of unregistered pesticides is strictly prohibited. The law prohibits anyone to be in possession of banned pesticides, such as aldicarb (carbamate), and Terbufos (organophosphates). Government has imposed restrictions on access and use of Terbufos except by registered professional trained applicators.

Government urges parents and guardians to be vigilant about the well-being of their children and to closely monitor what they consume, particularly items purchased outside school premises. Communities are encouraged to take proactive measures to educate children about food safety and empower them to make informed choices. Vendors, food producers, and consumers are urged to adhere to strict hygiene practices, including proper food storage, thorough cooking, and maintaining clean preparation areas.

Members of the public are encouraged to practice basic food safety measures, such as washing their hands thoroughly with soap and water before handling or consuming food. This simple practice can significantly reduce the risk of contamination. Communities are urged to actively cooperate with local health inspectors by reporting any business who may be violating food safety regulations. The public is reminded to refrain from taking matters into their own hands and instead work through proper channels to ensure community safety.

Report any business that violates food safety regulation to the nearest police station or by dialling 0800 10111 or via the MySAPS App.

