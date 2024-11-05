Deputy Minister Mmapaseka Steve Letsike hosts GBV stakeholder engagement in eThekwini, 5 Nov

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities and the KZN Department of Sport, Arts and Culture host a stakeholder engagement with the victims of Gender-Based Violence in Thekwini Metro on Tuesday, 05 November 2024.

The Stakeholder Engagement session will address, among others, the creative industry as a vehicle to highlight the impact of violence against persons with disabilities, sex workers, LGBTQIA+, and women and children. To demonstrate other opportunities available to address GBV&F in our communities through Sports, Arts and Culture.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Date: Tuesday 05 November 2024

Time: 09:00-13:00

Venue: PlayHouse Company (231 Anton Lembede Street Durban Central) Durban

Enquiries: Mr Ntando Mnyandu, Media Liaison Officer (KZNDSAC)

Cell: 064 404 3835

OR

Enquiries: Cassius Selala, DWYPD Head of Communications

Tel: 060 534 0672.

