Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts leads a site visit to Alpla Pet Recycling Plant in Ballito, 6 Nov

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Ms. Bernice Swarts, will lead a site visit to the ALPLA PET Recycling Plant, on Wednesday, 06 November 2024 in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal Province.

The ALPLA facility is projected to directly create around 100 jobs, with the establishment of a regional recycling material collection system anticipated to generate over 10,000 indirect jobs. By addressing the significant pollution challenges posed by plastic waste, the project aims to play a critical role in environmental protection and sustainability.

The ALPLA and Gamfaku Waste Management joint venture represents a significant step forward in South Africa's recycling efforts, particularly in the context of stricter waste management regulations. The initiative aims to enhance the circular economy and fosters local empowerment, job creation, and environmental sustainability in the region.

The site visit is a build-up activity towards the District Development Model accelerated service delivery Presidential Imbizo scheduled for 08 November 2024.

Members of the media are invited to cover the site visit as follows:

Date: 06 November 2024

Venue: Alpla PET Recycling Plant, Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal

Time: 9h00

To RSVP please contact, Merle Van Diemel on 083 301 9400 / mvandiemel@dffe.gov.za. or Paul Sigutya on 072 921 4457 / psigutya@dffe.gov.za

For media enquiries, contact:

Peter Mbelengwa

Cell: 082 611 8197