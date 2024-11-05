Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,169 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 298,790 in the last 365 days.

Inslee statement on Boeing Machinists contract vote

Gov. Jay Inslee released the following statement in response to the approval of a new contract by Boeing Machinists.

"Tonight's vote by the Machinists puts Boeing's future back on more solid footing. Washington is home to the world's most skilled aerospace workers and they understandably took a stand for the respect and compensation they deserve. Congratulations to IAM District 751 and Boeing on reaching an agreement."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Inslee statement on Boeing Machinists contract vote

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more