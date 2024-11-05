Heroes Healing Fund, Inc. Launches Nationwide Initiative to Cover Trauma Therapy for Veterans and First Responders

Supporting resilience and healing for our heroes – Heroes Healing Fund, Inc.

AZ, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In honor of Veterans Day, Heroes Healing Fund, Inc. is urgently calling for support in its mission to provide trauma therapy to veterans and first responders who are fighting silent battles. Founded by Dr. Angela Kenzslowe, a clinical psychologist and Army veteran, the organization is spearheading a $1 million campaign to fund life-saving trauma therapy for those who’ve served our communities and country—at no cost to them.Every day, veterans and first responders confront the lingering effects of trauma, from post-traumatic stress to depression and anxiety. Yet, for too many, the financial burden of therapy remains an insurmountable barrier to healing. Therapy Payment Scholarships cover therapy sessions for veterans and first responders who face high deductibles, lack insurance coverage, or cannot access mental health support through other means.“This Veterans Day, we have an opportunity to give back more than gratitude; we can give healing,” says Dr. Angela Kenzslowe, founder of Heroes Healing Fund, Inc. “We’re asking individuals, companies, and mental health professionals to join us in making trauma therapy accessible to those who’ve already sacrificed so much.”A National Call to Action for Therapy FundingThe fundraising goal is to provide approximately 4,000 hours of therapy for veterans and first responders, with 80% of funds going directly to cover these essential services. Heroes Healing Fund, Inc. invites the community to contribute in any amount. Each donation directly funds trauma therapy, providing the professional care that can transform lives and restore hope.“We cannot let financial barriers stand in the way of healing for our heroes,” Dr. Kenzslowe emphasizes. “With support from compassionate donors, we can ensure no veteran or first responder is left without access to the care they need.”How to Join the MissionContributions can be made directly at https://heroeshealingfund.org , with flexible giving options to allow anyone, from individuals to corporations, to participate in a mission that honors those who serve. Whether a donation funds a single session or an entire trauma recovery program, every dollar makes a difference.About Heroes Healing Fund, Inc.Heroes Healing Fund, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to bridging the financial gap to trauma therapy for veterans and first responders. Founded by Dr. Angela Kenzslowe, the organization’s Therapy Payment Scholarships cover therapy costs for those who cannot access care through insurance or other means. Heroes Healing Fund, Inc. also works with a national network of trauma-informed, military-competent therapists to ensure that our heroes receive care that meets their unique needs.Heroes Healing Fund, Inc. urges every American to join the call to action: support trauma recovery and healing for those who have served.For more information on Heroes Healing Fund, Inc., donation opportunities, or partnership inquiries, please visit https://heroeshealingfund.org or contact hello@heroeshealingfund.org.Media Contact:Dr. Angela KenzsloweHeroes Healing Fund, Inc.Email: hello@heroeshealingfund.orgWebsite: https://heroeshealingfund.org

