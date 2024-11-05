Oregon Department of Emergency Management Activates State Emergency Coordination Center for Election Support

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) has activated the State Emergency Coordination Center (ECC) out of an abundance of caution in preparation for the upcoming election period. This activation is a proactive measure to ensure readiness and support for communities and local leadership across the state. It is not in response to any specific threat or situation but is part of OEM’s ongoing commitment to support safe and secure elections.

In July, the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) achieved a significant milestone by securing approval for pre-award costs from FEMA to enhance election security across the state. In coordination with the Oregon Secretary of State, local county clerks, and the Department of Homeland Security, Oregon’s most vulnerable election infrastructure was hardened to ensure the integrity of the election statewide. According to FEMA, this is the first time a state has been awarded pre-award costs under the Homeland Security Grant Program. This accomplishment underscores Oregon’s commitment to protecting the integrity of its election process.

OEM is working in close collaboration with the Oregon Secretary of State and state agencies, tribal and local jurisdictions, and private sector partners, and other essential service providers. This coordinated effort is designed to enhance the state’s ability to respond quickly and effectively should any requests for support arise from community leaders or local emergency management offices.

Activating the Emergency Coordination Center enables the Oregon Department of Emergency Management to maintain a heightened state of readiness. The goal is to ensure that, if any requests for assistance arise, OEM can promptly coordinate and provide support across all levels of government during the election period.

OEM remains steadfast in its mission to safeguard communities and maintain open lines of communication with all partners. The State ECC will remain operational to monitor and support ongoing election activities.