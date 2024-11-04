Submit Release
H.R. 9563, Protecting Americans from Russian Litigation Act of 2024

H.R. 9563 would bar entities, such as foreign businesses or their U.S. counterparts, from bringing civil actions against entities in the United States in cases where that entity’s compliance with U.S. sanctions impeded the performance of a contract. The prohibition would apply to all contracts where sanctions went into effect after the date on which the contract was executed.

CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 9563 would reduce the number of civil cases filed and litigated in federal courts and thus increase the deficit by a negligible amount. The federal judiciary charges fees, which are recorded in the budget as revenues, to file suit in district court and the courts can spend those fees without further appropriation. Because CBO expects that the number of case filings prohibited by the bill would be small, we estimate that enacting H.R. 9563 would reduce revenues and the resulting direct spending by insignificant amounts over the 2025-2034 period. 

