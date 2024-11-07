Chapman University’s Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship Presents 'The Future of Transportation'

Future of Transportation Event Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics Exterior The Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship is a part of the Argyros College of Business and Economics, at Chapman University Cynthia West, Ph.D., Director of the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship

The transportation industry is at the cusp of extraordinary innovation driven by a commitment to sustainability and enhanced mobility.” — Dr. Cynthia West

ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chapman University’s Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics is excited to host “The Future of Transportation,” an engaging panel event exploring the revolutionary technologies reshaping how we travel.With advancements in Electric Vehicles (EVs), Autonomous Vehicles (AVs), Hydrogen Fuel Cells, Urban Air Mobility (UAM), and groundbreaking public transportation systems, industry experts will discuss how innovation is paving the way toward a more efficient, sustainable, and accessible future in transportation. Join us to explore:1. Alternative fuels, electric vehicles, and sustainable transportation2. Aviation, automotive, and personal convergence3. EV revolution, and why the US is behind4. Autonomous impact on daily life5. Driving forces for growth and innovation into the futureEvent Details:Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024Time: 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.Location: Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship, 549 W. Palm Ave, Orange, CA 92868RSVP: Click Here to Register The event will feature a distinguished panel of leaders in transportation innovation:- Sam Baker (Moderator) – Expert in funding and investment with a European perspective on transportation.- Don DiCostanzo, Founder of Pedego Electric Bikes – Showcasing a retro-fitted 1967 electric Mustang on site.- Kate Lynch – Specialist in space and its impact on transportation.- Bill Beverly, CEO of Evolectric – Focused on converting traditional trucks to electric power.- A.K. “Venus” Jenkins, CEO of ChargeNet – Driving advancements in EV charging infrastructure.- Duc Huy Tran – Authority on next-gen aircraft, including the Global 7500.“The transportation industry is at the cusp of extraordinary innovation driven by a commitment to sustainability and enhanced mobility,” said Dr. Cynthia West, Director of the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship. “Our panelists are working on incredible innovations that inspire us to envision a future where transportation is smarter, safer, and more sustainable.”Registration Information:This event is free and open to the public. Reserve your spot now: Click Here to RegisterAbout The Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business EthicsThe vision of the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics is to inspire, educate, and empower the next generation of talent to have an entrepreneurial mindset. To teach students how to innovate and take risks, whether they are starting their own venture, or working inside a corporation. Through our curriculum and our incubator, we provide hands-on experience to the next generation of talent, teaching them how to develop, scale, and launch their own ventures as future global citizens in the world economy. Ralph W. Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics | Chapman UniversityAbout Chapman UniversityFounded in 1861, Chapman University is a nationally ranked private university in Orange, California, about 30 miles south of Los Angeles. Chapman serves nearly 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students, with a 12:1 student-to-faculty ratio. Students can choose from 123 areas of study within 11 colleges for a personalized education. Chapman is categorized by the Carnegie Classification as an R2 "high research activity" institution. Students at Chapman learn directly from distinguished world-class faculty, including Nobel Prize winners, MacArthur fellows, published authors, and Academy Award winners. The campus has produced a Rhodes Scholar, been named a top producer of Fulbright Scholars, and hosts a chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, the nation's oldest and most prestigious honor society. www.chapman.edu

Director's Vision Presentation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.