Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the Biden-Harris Administration and the U.S. Department of Justice for dispatching federal agents to “monitor” Texas elections without any legal authority and in violation of State law.

On November 1, just four days before Election Day, DOJ announced that it would specifically target polling locations and central count locations in eight Texas counties, including Atascosa, Bexar, Dallas, Frio, Harris, Hays, Palo Pinto, and Waller. However, no federal statute authorizes the Biden-Harris Administration to dispatch federal agents to “monitor” State elections when they are prohibited by State laws.

Following DOJ’s announcement, the Texas Secretary of State issued a letter saying, “Texas law is clear: Justice Department monitors are not permitted inside a polling place where ballots are being cast or a central counting station where ballots are being counted. As to the polling place, Section 61.001 of the Texas Election Code identifies those persons who may be lawfully present on election day; federal inspectors are not included in the enumerated list.… Nor are federal inspectors specified in the list of persons permitted in the central counting station while ballots are being counted.”

Now, Attorney General Paxton has sued DOJ for unlawfully sending federal agents to State polling and counting locations.

“The Biden-Harris Administration’s lawless intimidation campaign infringes on States’ constitutional authority to run free and fair elections,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Texas will not be intimidated and I will make every effort to prevent weaponized federal agencies from interfering in our elections.”

To read the filing, click here.