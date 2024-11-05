CureMetrix Announces Agreement with SimonMed Imaging to Improve Care for Patients Nationwide

Launching at SimonMed Imaging, AI-powered cmAngio detects breast arterial calcifications, offering enhanced care and a 2-for-1 mammogram.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CureMetrix , a leading innovator in AI-driven mammography solutions, proudly announces an agreement with SimonMed Imaging , one of the largest outpatient medical imaging providers and physician radiology practices in the United States.Under this agreement, SimonMed Imaging will incorporate CureMetrix's advanced AI-powered imaging solution, cmAngio , into its network of state-of-the-art facilities nationwide. This integration represents a monumental step in advancing the standard of care in women’s health by leveraging the remarkable capabilities of AI-driven technology.FDA-cleared cmAngio is an AI-based software that reads mammograms and detects and localizes Breast Arterial Calcifications (BAC). cmAngio analyzes both full-field digital mammography (FFDM) and digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) screening mammograms to identify and mark these anomalies. It allows radiologists to use existing screening mammograms to identify women who have breast arterial calcifications and as appropriate refer them for additional evaluation."We are honored to be working with SimonMed Imaging. Their commitment to women’s health and their leadership in innovative advancements in mammography position them to deliver world-class care for their patients," stated Kevin Harris, President of CureMetrix. "We are extremely pleased to have cmAngio be a part of those efforts and look forward to offering this innovation to their patients.”The agreement between CureMetrix and SimonMed Imaging underscores their shared commitment to advancing breast health through innovation and AI-driven technology. Together, they are set to transform women's healthcare by delivering more precise, accessible, and affordable care solutions."At SimonMed Imaging, our motto 'See Tomorrow Today' reflects our belief that new technology can help provide more accurate diagnoses, but it must also be readily available and affordable to make a real impact," said Dr. John Simon, Chief Executive Officer at SimonMed Imaging. "Our partnership with CureMetrix and the integration of cmAngio is a testament to this mission. By combining innovative tools with the expertise of our subspecialty-trained radiologists, we continue to deliver the highest quality care in a cost-effective and service-oriented environment, empowering better health outcomes for our patients."SimonMed Imaging is one of the largest outpatient medical imaging providers, with over 200 highly experienced subspecialty-trained radiologists operating across 10 states in over 150 accredited facilities."SimonMed Imaging is proud to lead the way in advancing preventive care with cutting-edge imaging technology," said Dr. Sean Raj, Chief Innovation Officer at SimonMed Imaging. "With the introduction of cmAngio, we’re enhancing mammography to provide insights into both breast health and breast arterial calcifications, offering a dual-purpose screening that empowers women with earlier, more comprehensive knowledge of their health while reaffirming our commitment to delivering high-quality, impactful, and affordable care."For more information about CureMetrix and its innovative women’s health solutions, please visit www.curemetrix.com To learn more about SimonMed Imaging, please visit www.simonmed.com

