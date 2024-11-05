Cal Chanmé Unveils a Cosmic Adventure in Sci-Fi Duo "Alfy’s Quest" and "Alfy’s Quest II"

TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sci-fi readers have a new interstellar hero in Alphonse Roy, the unlikely protagonist of Cal Chanmé’s two-part adventure series, Alfy’s Quest: A Revolutionary Space Romp and Alfy’s Quest II: Strings of Creation. The novels, released just months apart, promise both humor and high-stakes adventure, capturing readers’ imaginations with thrilling galactic escapades.About Alfy's Quest: A Revolutionary Space RompIn Alfy’s Quest, Alphonse “Alfy” Roy, the unassuming son of famous spacefarers, finds himself pressured into joining his brother on the Van Dorr mining ship. Tasked with the lowliest role of sanitation engineer, Alfy quickly discovers that his job will take him far beyond cleaning duties. Unforeseen circumstances launch him on a solo journey across the galaxy, where Alfy faces long-buried revolutionary forces, forcing him to decide: will he rise to heroism, or will he remain an unwilling drifter in the galaxy?About Alfy’s Quest II: Strings of CreationIn this second installment, Alfy faces an even graver threat when a counterrevolutionary armada sets its sights on Earth, humanity’s origin. With his ship lost, Alfy joins forces with friends old and new to stave off the approaching danger. His path winds through the treacherous realms of space pirates, alien insect forces, and unexpected allies. But saving Earth may require sacrifices that could break his heart or redefine his very sense of purpose.About the AuthorCal Chanmé, a former air traffic controller and pilot, channels his experience with the vast skies into tales of space-bound adventure. Currently sailing the world on his sailboat, often found west of Mexico, Cal’s passion for humor and science fiction drives his writing. With Alfy’s Quest, he invites readers to experience a witty yet profound journey through the cosmos, offering an immersive blend of humor, sci-fi action, and philosophical undertones.Both novels are available now, offering a compelling adventure for readers ready to explore the humor and heart of a hero emerging from the unlikeliest of beginnings.First Book Link: https://a.co/d/5jqVq2d Second Book Link: https://a.co/d/0Bodhn7

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.