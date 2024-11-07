Jason Becker, Guitarist and 35-Year ALS Survivor, Launches California Non-Profit Organization with a Benefit Concert

Jason Becker Creative Care Project Launch Concert

RICHMOND, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday November 9th, acclaimed guitarist and composer Jason Becker will introduce a new non-profit, The Jason Becker Creative Care Project, with a launch party featuring live renditions of his most well-known music and a chance to be the first to hear his newest, unreleased work.

Jason Becker, 55, bears the distinction of surviving the “terminal” disease ALS for 35 years after diagnosis at age 19 when he was ascending to rock stardom as lead guitar for David Lee Roth. The new non-profit provides grants and other resources to help with the crushing costs of at-home care for people struggling with ALS and similar conditions and is in the process of selecting its first two grant recipients.

"Jason Becker’s iron will to survive and his personal resolve to contribute to the music world are what has brought us this far," explained Serrana Pilar, Becker’s care team lead and co-founder of the non-profit, “combined, of course, with the development of his care team, which has gained so much understanding that should be shared to benefit those who are currently facing similar challenges.” There are many people suffering with ALS in the United States. And many of them do not have optimal, or even basic care.

When: Sat, November 9, 2pm to 6:30pm

Where: Baltic Kiss, 135 Park Place, Point Richmond, CA

What: Live renditions of Becker’s most iconic music by Sam Fairless & Kim Olof Asberg. Performances by Kehoe International, Danny Jones, George Cole. Listening party of Becker’s newest, not yet released music. Drawings for music gear.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-jason-becker-creative-care-project-launch-fundraiser-tickets-1068565210309

JASON BECKER, 55, a child prodigy on guitar, rose to prominence as a teenager when he was one half of the legendary rock guitar duo Cacophony (with his great friend Marty Friedman). After wowing audiences all over the world with his amazing guitar chops and deep compositions, Jason auditioned for—and got—the gig with David Lee Roth, following in the huge footsteps of Eddie Van Halen and Steve Vai. He wrote and recorded the DLR album A Little Ain’t Enough and was poised to take over the rock guitar world when a nagging pain in his leg was diagnosed as ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s Disease, a debilitating and fatal condition with a life expectancy of maybe five years. Maybe. That was 29 years ago. His story is told in the 2012 acclaimed documentary film about Jason’s life: Jason Becker: Not Dead Yet.

JASON BECKER CREATIVE CARE PROJECT, INC. (JBCCP) is dedicated to helping others survive ALS and similar conditions by providing grants and other resources to help with the crushing costs of at-home care. Jason Becker Creative Care Project is a 501c3. jasonbeckerccp.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.