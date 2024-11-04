Judge strikes down San Francisco’s vacant home tax

A tax on thousands of vacant apartment units in San Francisco, approved by the city’s voters two years ago to make more housing available to would-be tenants, has been struck down by a judge. Approved by 54% of the voters in November 2022, the measure was scheduled to take effect next April. It would levy taxes on owners of buildings that were vacant 182 or more days in a tax year.

