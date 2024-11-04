Naoko Tosa: Debuts The Anti-Gravity Collection 'Sound of Ikebana' for Spring Summer 2025

Naoko Tosa look 1 from her Spring Summer 2025 runway collection during NYFW Naoko Tosa look 2 from her Spring Summer 2025 runway collection during NYFW Naoko Tosa look 7 from her Spring Summer 2025 runway collection during NYFW Naoko Tosa look 9 from her Spring Summer 2025 runway collection during NYFW Naoko Tosa look 11 from her Spring Summer 2025 runway collection during NYFW

Artist Naoko Tosa has bridged the gap between the body's expressive voice & visual design in collaboration with Seiko Epson's Digital Textile Dyeing Division.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Naoko Tosa 's collection, "Sound of Ikebana (Spring, Summer)," made for a spectacular show at New York Fashion Week, captivating audiences with its innovative fusion of digital artistry and traditional Japanese influences.Tosa, a pioneering new media artist, has ingeniously bridged the gap between the body's expressive voice and visual design through advanced digital textile printing technology in collaboration with Seiko Epson's Digital Textile Dyeing Division.The collection, characterized by its fluid, asymmetrical shapes reminiscent of Japanese Ikebana, harmoniously blends vibrant hues with the ethereal essence of sound vibrations. The inspiration behind "Sound of Ikebana" draws from the mesmerizing fluid movement captured through high-speed cameras, translating the invisible into visually dynamic prints. These images, derived from the recorded sounds of a newborn's voice, are transformed into a fluid motion captured with a high-speed camera at 1/2000 of a second.This breathed life into the collection name, as it created a unique interpretation of the Sound of Ikebana. The garments’ stunning textile patterns resonate with both energy and grace. In a palette reflective of Japan's seasonal flora, the collection features bold, vivid colours and flowing silhouettes that embody the vibrant rhythm of life.The gender-neutral garments, crafted primarily from recycled polyester, align with sustainable development goals, demonstrating Tosa's commitment to both environmental and artistic innovation. Each piece is not just clothing but a vibrant statement of vitality, designed to empower and energize the wearer for those special moments. The runway showcase highlighted Tosa's ability to turn abstract concepts into wearable art, making "Sound of Ikebana (Spring, Summer)" a groundbreaking celebration of fashion and technology.Photo Credit: Arun Nevader About Global Fashion Collective Global Fashion Collective (GFC) is a platform led by a group of dynamic individuals who share the goal of cultivating an inclusive and diverse fashion industry. Global Fashion Collective aims to accelerate designer development by producing innovative runway showcases globally in fashion capitals to increase international media visibility and expand new market opportunities for their show’s participating designers. As the sister company to Vancouver Fashion Week, which has produced shows since 2001, GFC works with a wide range of international designers at all runway shows. Global Fashion Collective operates a showcase during, New York, London, Milan, and Paris Fashion Week.

The "Sound of Ikebana" Video Inspiration for Naoko Tosa's Spring Summer 2025 Runway Collection during NYFW

