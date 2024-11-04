Aviation reinvented: How 75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command brings A.I. to the skies

YUMA PROVING GROUND, Ariz. –

In today’s rapidly evolving battlespace, aviation and automation are increasingly interconnected, driving the Army's push to modernize its air-assets. From autonomous drones to artificial intelligence-driven aircraft systems, these cutting-edge capabilities enable faster decision- making and greater operational reach. Nowhere is this more evident than in Experimental Demonstration Gateway Event 24, where about a dozen 75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command Soldiers played a pivotal role in testing the next generation of aerial combat and reconnaissance.

Hosted at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona, EDGE 24 was the fourth iteration of a multi-domain annual exercise hosted by the Army to evaluate the latest technologies that will dominate the skies over the future battlefield. The event brought together service members and defense contractors to experiment with advanced systems in a realistic, combat-like environment.

“At its core, EDGE 24 fosters collaboration among military and industry partners, leveraging innovative solutions to improve decision-making and operational effectiveness in complex environments,” said Army Brig. Gen. Phillip C. Baker, director, Future Vertical Lift Cross Functional Team. “It represents a paradigm shift in how we approach military operations by melding autonomous systems and collaborative behaviors that empower our Soldiers to work seamlessly in joint missions and adapt to evolving threats.”

The 75th USARIC’s participation in EDGE 24 bridged the gap between concept and capability, ensuring these advanced technologies support the Army's modernization initiatives.

“We’re providing critical insights on a variety of technologies,” said Army Reserve Col. Christopher M. Christian, commander, Army Applications Group, 75th USARIC. “We’re helping to shape the future of military operations by having a say on how new technology will support it.”

The 75th USARIC Soldiers worked closely with their civilian and active-duty counterparts as FVL CFT members. Through its combined decades of civilian and military experience in aviation, engineering, and project management, this FVL CFT used their expertise to contribute as part of an integrated analysis group to provide insights on employment and suitability of these advanced systems that will be included in the final report.

Army Reserve Lt. Col. Craig Kuphall, innovation officer, Detachment E, AAG, 75th USARIC, spoke directly with engineers and developers who design and refine the systems showcased at EDGE24 to provide real-world insights from an operational perspective.

“The vendors want more touch points from someone who wears an Army uniform,” said Kuphall, who flew helicopters in the Army and, in his civilian capacity, serves as a program manager for a nonprofit organization that develops practical solutions for warfighters.

Any opportunity for them to speak with a Soldier who has flown in combat and accomplished missions that they're trying to support is extremely valuable input for them,” he added. Kuphall’s contribution at EDGE 24 demonstrated the importance of collaboration between military and industry stakeholders as they continually sought to improve operational effectiveness in complex environments. The 75th USARIC Soldiers who participated, emulated this approach by offering frontline feedback to align these technological wonders with the practical needs of Soldiers in the field.

“We are not just passive observers,” said Army Reserve Capt. Kenneth N. Fischer, innovation officer, Det. E, AAG, 75th USARIC. “We are actively contributing to the conversation about what works and what doesn't … This kind of direct engagement with the equipment and technology is what makes for a successful experimentation environment.”

With every question asked and every note taken, the team contributes to the principle of persistent experimentation, which emphasizes continuous testing of technologies and their integration into sound tactics and strategy. The goal is to create a roadmap of experimental capabilities that can be refined and improved at every stage of project development.

Army Reserve Maj. Philip J. Webster, innovation officer, Det. E, Army AAG, 75th USARIC, emphasized that persistent experimentation hinges on feedback from different perspectives.

“The 75th [USARIC] adds value by offering subject matter experts with diverse viewpoints, allowing us to act as a bridge between military language and technical language,” said Webster, who holds a master’s in aerospace management and has served for various Department of Defense programs as a test and systems engineer. “It’s amazing to see the wide range of skills brought together in one unit. The diversity of expertise we have here is truly unique and sets us apart.”

The 75th USARIC Soldiers faced several challenges during EDGE24, pushing them to fully leverage their combined military and civilian expertise. Some members had limited exposure to the technical aspects of unmanned aerial vehicles, requiring them to first understand broad concepts before tackling the intricacies of these AI-driven systems. Observing numerous experiments with unique goals and applications demanded that every Soldier adjust schedules and tailor evaluations to address rapidly evolving conditions. The 75th USARIC Soldiers overcame these challenges by identifying the capabilities of every technology and how each could integrate into the Army's current aviation assets and future demands.

“You don't usually grow from your successes; you grow from your failures or missteps,” said Army Reserve Lt. Col. Martin Plumlee, officer in charge, Det. E, AAG, 75th USARIC. “EDGE 24 allows us to make mistakes, but it also enables us to learn from them quickly. There are smart enemies who seek to destroy us. If we don’t evolve, we may not like the outcomes.”

In the two years leading up to EDGE24, Plumlee, who runs an executive search firm in Tennessee, helped recruit the specialized Army Reserve Soldiers to serve in Detachment E. His unique skillset reinforced the 75th USARIC’s most valued contribution to the Army’s modernization efforts: talent.

“We have made a deliberate effort to build out a portfolio of talent that can integrate with any partner, military or civilian,” said Plumlee. “They have the ability to build rapport with people so together they can build a value proposition.”

Through its commitment to experimentation, the 75th USARIC continues to prepare the Soldiers of today for the challenges of tomorrow. Through critical eyes, the 75th USARIC Soldiers watched American ingenuity soar across the skies and demonstrated their technical proficiency.

“You just get humbled when you hear them articulate complex subjects and ask powerful questions,” said Plumlee. “It’s pretty cool to serve with these guys.”