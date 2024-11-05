NeuX Technologies and BirthCo. Partner to Revolutionize Postpartum Recovery with Interactive Neuromuscular Stimulation

BirthCo. With NeuX Technologies

NeuX Technologies partners with BirthCo. to bring advanced postpartum recovery with iNMS, targeting diastasis recti & pelvic floor issues for faster healing.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NeuX Technologies , a leader in advanced neuromuscular stimulation solutions, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with BirthCo, a pioneering provider of postpartum recovery services. This collaboration brings NeuX’s state-of-the-art Interactive Neuromuscular Stimulation (iNMS) technology and the NXPro system to BirthCo. ’s franchises, delivering a powerful new tool to address the most common postpartum challenges: diastasis recti and pelvic floor dysfunction.Combining NeuX’s cutting-edge technology with BirthCo’s renowned postpartum rehabilitation programs provides mothers with an unparalleled solution for faster, more effective recovery. Diastasis recti, a condition affecting over 60% of women after birth, where the abdominal muscles separate, often leads to core instability, chronic back pain, pelvic floor dysfunction. Integrating NeuX’s iNMS technology into BirthCo’s recovery regimen, offers an innovative approach to a more efficient and comfortable way to restore core strength and functionality.NeuX’s NXPro system, powered by iNMS, utilizes an advanced blend of direct and alternating current stimulation to uniquely target both muscle fibers and sensory nerves. This dual-modality systems strengthens the abdominal wall and enhances neuromuscular re-education, providing postpartum women with quicker, more comprehensive solution than traditional rehabilitation methods."This partnership is truly a game-changer for postpartum recovery,” said Scott Minnier, CEO of NeuX Technologies. “By bringing our iNMS technology and the NXPro system into BithCo.’s recovery programs, we’re empowering mothers to heal faster, regain their strength, and rebuild their confidence.”Dr. Katherine Melot, Founder and CEO of BirthCo. Franchises, echoed this enthusiasm: “At BirthCo., we are committed to supporting mothers through every stage of their recovery journey. The addition of NeuX’s technology elevates our ability to help women overcome the physical challenges of postpartum recovery, allowing them to thrive physically, mentally, and emotionally.”The integration of NeuX’s iNMS technology and the NXPro system into BirthCo.’s services is now available at all BirthCo. franchise locations, providing a groundbreaking new resource for postpartum mothers seeking effective, science-backed recovery solutions.About NeuX TechnologiesNeuX Technologies is a trailblazer in wellness, fitness, performance and longevity solutions, dedicated to elevating quality of life through cutting-edge innovations. The NeuX interactive neuromuscular stimulation (iNMS) platform provides a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to enhance mental vitality, improve physical fitness, and optimize performance across all stages of life.About BirthCoBirthCo. Chiropractic + Wellness is the leading franchise offering holistic perinatal recovery services, focused on physical rehabilitation, mental well-being, and overall health for new mothers. BirthCo.’s community-centered approach addresses critical postpartum issues, such as diastasis recti and pelvic floor dysfunction, helping mothers recover fully and thrive after childbirth.For media inquiries, please contact:Scott MinniearCEONeuX TechnologiesPhone: 561-510-1882Email: info@neuxtec.comDr. Katherine MelotCEOBirthCo. FranchisesPhone: 512-222-4222Email: info@birthcofranchises.com

