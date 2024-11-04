AG Rosenblum Leads Nationwide Bipartisan Coalition Urging Peaceful Response to Election Outcome, Transition of Power

Recognizing the concern nationwide over possible post-election violence and unrest, this morning Oregon Attorney General and President of the National Association of Attorneys General Ellen Rosenblum and Immediate past-President Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost led a bipartisan coalition of 51 attorneys general in a statement calling for peaceful responses to the election, and to the transition of power in the months ahead. As of noon Pacific time, the statement was signed by the AGs of all the states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories, except Texas, Montana, Indiana, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Statement of the National Association of Attorneys General concerning potential for violence in response to the 2024 election:

Regardless of the outcome of Tuesday’s election, we expect that Americans will respond peacefully and we condemn any acts of violence related to the results. A peaceful transfer of power is the highest testament to the rule of law, a tradition that stands at the heart of our nation’s stability. As Attorneys General, we affirm our commitment to protect our communities and uphold the democratic principles we serve.

We call upon every American to vote, participate in civil discourse and, above all, respect the integrity of the democratic process. Let us come together after this election not divided by outcomes but united in our shared commitment to the rule of law and safety of all Americans. Violence has no place in the democratic process; we will exercise our authority to enforce the law against any illegal acts that threaten it.