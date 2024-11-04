TBI Special Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Hardeman County

At the request of 25h Judicial District Attorney General Mark Davidson, TBI Special Agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Monday afternoon in Hardeman County.

Preliminary information indicates that just before 1:20 p.m., Hardeman County Sheriff’s Department dispatch received a shooting call off Highway 18 in Hardeman, near the Madison County line. The suspect in that shooting fled the scene on Highway 18, where a Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper intercepted the suspect vehicle at approximately 1:30 p.m. The subject refused to stop, and shot at the trooper. The trooper returned fire, hitting the driver, causing the vehicle to crash just south of Highway 100. The driver died at the scene. Two women and an infant who were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting were transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries. No law enforcement officers were injured.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.