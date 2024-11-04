Attorney General Bonta: California to Receive up to $122 Million in Opioid Agreement with Kroger for Its Role in Opioid Epidemic

To date, the Attorney General has secured nearly $50 billion in nationwide opioid settlements and bankruptcies

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced the completion of a $1.37 billion settlement agreement with Kroger, addressing the grocery chain’s role in the opioid crisis. California will receive up to $122 million for opioid abatement, with payments anticipated to begin early next year. The settlement will resolve allegations that the company failed to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its pharmacies.

“At the California Department of Justice, we are committed to holding entities, like Kroger, accountable for their role in fueling the opioid epidemic,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Today’s announcement builds on our commitment in our continued fight for justice and relief. The funds secured in this settlement will allow the state and eligible cities and counties to continue addressing the harms inflicted by this epidemic through comprehensive prevention, treatment and recovery programs, and other resources. I want to thank my team and our partners nationwide in making this settlement possible.”

In the settlement, Kroger has agreed to injunctive relief that requires its pharmacies to monitor, report, and share data about suspicious activity related to opioid prescriptions. Kroger operates in California through a number of subsidiaries, including principally Ralph’s.

To date, the Attorney General has secured nearly $50 billion in abatement funding through nationwide settlements and bankruptcies. California is expected to receive up to $4.2 billion in opioid abatement funds under these settlements, with the bulk of these funds going to our local governments. Recognizing the impact of the opioid and fentanyl crisis to both public health and public safety, the Attorney General issued guidance to provide local governments with suggestions for the permissible, effective, and strategic use of opioid settlement abatement funds. This guidance is aimed at helping local governments maximize impact, save lives, and strengthen public health infrastructures to tackle the opioid and fentanyl crisis.

A copy of the multistate settlement agreement, which must still be entered by a state court judge, can be found here.