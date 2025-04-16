Attorney General Bonta Continues in the United Fight Against Human Trafficking, Joins Bipartisan Letter to Trump Administration

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today joined a bipartisan, multistate letter to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary, Robert Kennedy, Jr., advocating that the National Human Trafficking Hotline grant be awarded to an organization that demonstrates a willingness to work with law enforcement when they receive human trafficking tips from third parties.



“Attorneys General nationwide have put in significant effort to educate the public about recognizing the signs of trafficking and how to report suspected cases to the Nationwide Human Trafficking Hotline,” said Attorney General Bonta. "It is imperative that the Hotline collaborate with law enforcement to ensure those tips are promptly reported and acted upon. Law enforcement relies on third-party tips to determine if a vulnerable victim is at risk from a trafficker. Even the smallest tip from a concerned citizen can play a significant role in an investigation, leading to the dismantling of a trafficking ring, rescuing trafficking victims from a life of violence, and providing critical support for victims through shelters and service providers. This intelligence is instrumental in ensuring the safety of those affected by trafficking and allowing survivors to rebuild their lives with assistance from dedicated organizations.”



The letter outlines the crucial role the National Human Trafficking Hotline has played in the fight against human trafficking. However, in recent years, operators managing the Hotline have limited the way tips were shared with law enforcement agencies. The letter advocates for an approach that respects the wishes of victims while recognizing that an effective strategy to reduce human trafficking requires communicating third-party tips to law enforcement.



Attorney General Bonta joins the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, American Samoa, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming in sending the letter.



A copy of the letter can be found here.

