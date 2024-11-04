Indoor shelter spaces opening for winter

CANADA, November 4 - The Province, through BC Housing, is funding 6,098 shelter spaces in 59 communities throughout British Columbia, including permanent, temporary and extreme-weather response (EWR) shelters, as well as Homeless Encampment Action Response Temporary Housing (HEARTH) shelter spaces.

Listed below are shelters that opened in six major cities as of Nov. 1, 2024. For a full list of shelters throughout B.C., visit: https://smap.bchousing.org/

Shelter information, including the openings of EWR and other shelters, is updated daily. For shelter bed availability, people are encouraged to reach out to their local shelter.

Additional shelter spaces are expected to open in the coming months.

Kamloops

Total shelter spaces: 230

Temporary shelters Stuart Wood, 245 St. Paul St., 35 spaces (including 10 accessible spaces for seniors) Yacht Club, 1140 River St., 20 spaces Olive Branch, 245 St. Paul St., 10 spaces

Permanent year-round shelters Emerald Centre, 259 Victoria St., 40 spaces Harbour Shelter (women only), 181 Victoria St. W., 12 spaces Merit Place, 715 Notre Dame Dr., 50 spaces Moira House, 600 Kingston Ave., 41 spaces Mustard Seed Shelter, 181 Victoria St. W., 22 spaces



Kelowna

Total shelter spaces: 305

Temporary shelters Bay Avenue Shelter, 858 Ellis St., 72 spaces Kelowna Motel shelter, 25 spaces (referral only)

Permanent year-round shelters Alexandra Gardner Safe Centre, 1069 Gordon Dr., 20 spaces Cornerstone Shelter, 425 Leon Ave., 80 spaces Kelowna Gospel Mission, 251 Leon Ave., 60 spaces Richter Street Shelter, 1083 Richter St., 48 spaces



Prince George

Total shelter spaces: 161

Permanent year-round shelters Bridget Moran Place, 1188 6th Ave., 45 spaces AWAC Women's Shelter, 144 George St., 40 spaces Ketso Yoh Centre Men's Hostel, 140 Quebec St., 36 spaces Prince George Native Friendship Centre (youth shelter), 171 George St., 10 spaces Second Ave Shelter, 1151 2nd Ave., 30 spaces



Surrey

Total shelter spaces: 566

Temporary shelters Nourish, 13539 King George Blvd., 16 spaces (an additional 15 spaces to open later this season). Cloverdale, 5337 180 St., 25 spaces

Extreme weather response shelters (open only during EWR alerts) PCRS, 10453 Whalley Blvd., 10 spaces SUMs NightShift, 10635 King George Blvd., 15 spaces Shimai House, 13327 100A Ave., six spaces Lookout Surrey Alliance, 13474 96 Ave., 30 spaces South Surrey, 14601 20 Ave., 45 spaces

Permanent year-round shelters Bill Reid Place, 17910 Colebrook Rd., 16 spaces Cynthia's Place, 14337/14347 108 Ave., 18 spaces Foxglove Shelter, 9810 Foxglove Dr., 27 spaces Lookout Gateway, 10667 135A St., 40 spaces Lookout Guildford, 14716 104 Ave., 46 spaces Lookout Parkway, 10667 135A St., 40 spaces Hyland House, 6595 King George Blvd., 45 spaces Rosewood Shelter, 9683 137 St., 60 spaces Surrey Urban Mission, 10776 King George Blvd., 40 spaces The Cove, 10607 King George Blvd., 42 spaces The Olive Branch, 10731 City Parkway, 45 spaces



Vancouver

Total shelter spaces: 1,838

Temporary shelters Directions Youth Services Centre, 1138 Burrard St., 12 spaces Klahowya, 875 Terminal Ave., 20 spaces 1660 East Hastings St., 100 spaces Lookout Commercial Hastings, 1738 E. Hastings St., 20 spaces Gathering Place, 609 Helmcken St., 34 spaces Lookout 325 Main, 325 Main St., 20 spaces Harbour Light, 119 E. Cordova St., 40 spaces Evelyne Saller, 404 Alexander St., 42 spaces Lookout Tenth Church, 11 10th Ave. West, 25 spaces Lookout Jubilee, 239 Main St., 13 spaces UGM Women's Shelter, 616 Cordova St. E., 20 spaces CSS Mat Program, 1302 Seymour St., 10 spaces

Extreme weather response shelters (open only during EWR alerts) Aboriginal Front Door, 205 E. Hastings, 34 spaces Directions Youth Resource Centre, 1138 Burrard St., 10 spaces The Nest, 320 Alexander St., 20 spaces Lookout Hastings Commercial, 1726 E. Hastings, 15 spaces Lookout Kiwassa, 2425 Oxford St., 20 spaces Lookout Marpole, 8585 Hudson St., 30 spaces PCRS Vancouver, 2455 Fraser St., 20 spaces Belkin House, 555 Homer St., 25 spaces

Permanent year-round shelters 1401 Hornby St., 52 spaces Metson, 1060 Howe St., 38 spaces Sisters Shelter, 131 Dunlevy Ave., 16 spaces Sisterhood, 342 Alexander St., 21 spaces Kye7e, 172 Cordova St. E., 10 spaces 398 Powell St., 11 spaces WISH, 340 Alexander St., 23 spaces 265 Hastings St. E., 31 spaces Osborn, 15 Hastings St. W., 80 spaces Klahowya at Terminal, 875 Terminal Ave., 60 spaces The Haven, 108 E. Hastings St., 34 spaces The Beacon, 108 E. Hastings St., 66 spaces Crosswalk, 108 E. Hastings St., 36 spaces Lookout Walton Hotel , 261 Hastings St. E., 15 spaces The Lark, 103 Hastings St. E., 14 spaces Covenant House, 1280 Seymour St., 60 spaces Catholic Charities Men's Hostel, 1056 Comox St., 108 spaces First United Church Shelter, 467 Alexander St., 51 spaces Lookout Yukon St. Shelter, 2088 Yukon St., 71 spaces Lookout Al Mitchell Shelter, 346 Alexander St., 46 spaces New Fountain Shelter, 356 E. Hastings, 60 spaces RainCity HPP and Triage Emergency Shelter, 707 Powell St., 28 spaces Springhouse Shelter, 333 E. 16th Ave., 32 spaces Powell Place Emergency Shelter, 329 Powell St., 52 spaces Downtown Eastside Women's Shelter, 412 E. Cordova St., 57 spaces Belkin House, 555 Homer St., 81 spaces Vi Fineday Family Shelter, 1906 15th Ave. W., 18 spaces Aboriginal Shelter, 201 Central St., 55 spaces Union Gospel (Heatley) Housing Society, 601 Hastings St. E., 82 spaces



Victoria

Total shelter spaces: 400