Indoor shelter spaces opening for winter
CANADA, November 4 - The Province, through BC Housing, is funding 6,098 shelter spaces in 59 communities throughout British Columbia, including permanent, temporary and extreme-weather response (EWR) shelters, as well as Homeless Encampment Action Response Temporary Housing (HEARTH) shelter spaces.
Listed below are shelters that opened in six major cities as of Nov. 1, 2024. For a full list of shelters throughout B.C., visit: https://smap.bchousing.org/
Shelter information, including the openings of EWR and other shelters, is updated daily. For shelter bed availability, people are encouraged to reach out to their local shelter.
Additional shelter spaces are expected to open in the coming months.
Kamloops
Total shelter spaces: 230
-
Temporary shelters
- Stuart Wood, 245 St. Paul St., 35 spaces (including 10 accessible spaces for seniors)
- Yacht Club, 1140 River St., 20 spaces
- Olive Branch, 245 St. Paul St., 10 spaces
-
Permanent year-round shelters
- Emerald Centre, 259 Victoria St., 40 spaces
- Harbour Shelter (women only), 181 Victoria St. W., 12 spaces
- Merit Place, 715 Notre Dame Dr., 50 spaces
- Moira House, 600 Kingston Ave., 41 spaces
- Mustard Seed Shelter, 181 Victoria St. W., 22 spaces
Kelowna
Total shelter spaces: 305
-
Temporary shelters
- Bay Avenue Shelter, 858 Ellis St., 72 spaces
- Kelowna Motel shelter, 25 spaces (referral only)
-
Permanent year-round shelters
- Alexandra Gardner Safe Centre, 1069 Gordon Dr., 20 spaces
- Cornerstone Shelter, 425 Leon Ave., 80 spaces
- Kelowna Gospel Mission, 251 Leon Ave., 60 spaces
- Richter Street Shelter, 1083 Richter St., 48 spaces
Prince George
Total shelter spaces: 161
-
Permanent year-round shelters
- Bridget Moran Place, 1188 6th Ave., 45 spaces
- AWAC Women's Shelter, 144 George St., 40 spaces
- Ketso Yoh Centre Men's Hostel, 140 Quebec St., 36 spaces
- Prince George Native Friendship Centre (youth shelter), 171 George St., 10 spaces
- Second Ave Shelter, 1151 2nd Ave., 30 spaces
Surrey
Total shelter spaces: 566
-
Temporary shelters
- Nourish, 13539 King George Blvd., 16 spaces (an additional 15 spaces to open later this season).
- Cloverdale, 5337 180 St., 25 spaces
-
Extreme weather response shelters (open only during EWR alerts)
- PCRS, 10453 Whalley Blvd., 10 spaces
- SUMs NightShift, 10635 King George Blvd., 15 spaces
- Shimai House, 13327 100A Ave., six spaces
- Lookout Surrey Alliance, 13474 96 Ave., 30 spaces
- South Surrey, 14601 20 Ave., 45 spaces
-
Permanent year-round shelters
- Bill Reid Place, 17910 Colebrook Rd., 16 spaces
- Cynthia's Place, 14337/14347 108 Ave., 18 spaces
- Foxglove Shelter, 9810 Foxglove Dr., 27 spaces
- Lookout Gateway, 10667 135A St., 40 spaces
- Lookout Guildford, 14716 104 Ave., 46 spaces
- Lookout Parkway, 10667 135A St., 40 spaces
- Hyland House, 6595 King George Blvd., 45 spaces
- Rosewood Shelter, 9683 137 St., 60 spaces
- Surrey Urban Mission, 10776 King George Blvd., 40 spaces
- The Cove, 10607 King George Blvd., 42 spaces
- The Olive Branch, 10731 City Parkway, 45 spaces
Vancouver
Total shelter spaces: 1,838
-
Temporary shelters
- Directions Youth Services Centre, 1138 Burrard St., 12 spaces
- Klahowya, 875 Terminal Ave., 20 spaces
- 1660 East Hastings St., 100 spaces
- Lookout Commercial Hastings, 1738 E. Hastings St., 20 spaces
- Gathering Place, 609 Helmcken St., 34 spaces
- Lookout 325 Main, 325 Main St., 20 spaces
- Harbour Light, 119 E. Cordova St., 40 spaces
- Evelyne Saller, 404 Alexander St., 42 spaces
- Lookout Tenth Church, 11 10th Ave. West, 25 spaces
- Lookout Jubilee, 239 Main St., 13 spaces
- UGM Women's Shelter, 616 Cordova St. E., 20 spaces
- CSS Mat Program, 1302 Seymour St., 10 spaces
-
Extreme weather response shelters (open only during EWR alerts)
- Aboriginal Front Door, 205 E. Hastings, 34 spaces
- Directions Youth Resource Centre, 1138 Burrard St., 10 spaces
- The Nest, 320 Alexander St., 20 spaces
- Lookout Hastings Commercial, 1726 E. Hastings, 15 spaces
- Lookout Kiwassa, 2425 Oxford St., 20 spaces
- Lookout Marpole, 8585 Hudson St., 30 spaces
- PCRS Vancouver, 2455 Fraser St., 20 spaces
- Belkin House, 555 Homer St., 25 spaces
-
Permanent year-round shelters
- 1401 Hornby St., 52 spaces
- Metson, 1060 Howe St., 38 spaces
- Sisters Shelter, 131 Dunlevy Ave., 16 spaces
- Sisterhood, 342 Alexander St., 21 spaces
- Kye7e, 172 Cordova St. E., 10 spaces
- 398 Powell St., 11 spaces
- WISH, 340 Alexander St., 23 spaces
- 265 Hastings St. E., 31 spaces
- Osborn, 15 Hastings St. W., 80 spaces
- Klahowya at Terminal, 875 Terminal Ave., 60 spaces
- The Haven, 108 E. Hastings St., 34 spaces
- The Beacon, 108 E. Hastings St., 66 spaces
- Crosswalk, 108 E. Hastings St., 36 spaces
- Lookout Walton Hotel , 261 Hastings St. E., 15 spaces
- The Lark, 103 Hastings St. E., 14 spaces
- Covenant House, 1280 Seymour St., 60 spaces
- Catholic Charities Men's Hostel, 1056 Comox St., 108 spaces
- First United Church Shelter, 467 Alexander St., 51 spaces
- Lookout Yukon St. Shelter, 2088 Yukon St., 71 spaces
- Lookout Al Mitchell Shelter, 346 Alexander St., 46 spaces
- New Fountain Shelter, 356 E. Hastings, 60 spaces
- RainCity HPP and Triage Emergency Shelter, 707 Powell St., 28 spaces
- Springhouse Shelter, 333 E. 16th Ave., 32 spaces
- Powell Place Emergency Shelter, 329 Powell St., 52 spaces
- Downtown Eastside Women's Shelter, 412 E. Cordova St., 57 spaces
- Belkin House, 555 Homer St., 81 spaces
- Vi Fineday Family Shelter, 1906 15th Ave. W., 18 spaces
- Aboriginal Shelter, 201 Central St., 55 spaces
- Union Gospel (Heatley) Housing Society, 601 Hastings St. E., 82 spaces
Victoria
Total shelter spaces: 400
-
Extreme weather response shelters (open only during EWR alerts)
- Rock Bay Landing, 535 Ellice St., 20 spaces
- Addictions and Rehabilitation Centre, 525 Johnson St., 30 spaces
-
Permanent year-round shelters
- Douglas Community Shelter, 2915 Douglas St., 29 spaces
- 919 Pandora Ave., 54 spaces
- Includes 20 HEARTH-funded spaces
- Out of the Rain Victoria, 1450 Elford St., 15 spaces
- My Place, 1240 Yates St., 56 spaces
- Includes two HEARTH-funded spaces
- Addictions and Rehabilitation Centre, 525 Johnson St., 42 spaces
- Includes 21 HEARTH-funded spaces
- Sandy Merriman House, 809 Burdett Ave., 25 spaces
- Next Steps, 2317 Dowler Pl., 15 spaces
- Rock Bay Landing, 535 Ellice St., 84 spaces
- St. John the Divine Shelter, 1611 Quadra St., 30 spaces (HEARTH-funded)
