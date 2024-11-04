Oregon Housing and Community Services invests $165 million to build 550+ affordable homes across Oregon

SALEM, Ore. — On Friday, the Oregon Housing Stability Council approved a significant $165 million investment to help address the affordable housing crisis. This funding will support the construction of 10 new housing developments, delivering more than 550 affordable homes to communities statewide. These projects will include 465 new rental homes, 87 homes for low-income homebuyers, and offer rental assistance and support services for residents at The Commons on MLK in Eugene.

“We know there is more work to do, yet these gains show what’s possible when we work together,” said OHCS Executive Director Andrea Bell. “With each new home, we are building a brighter future for the state we love. A future where families won’t be forced to move multiple times in a school year to find an affordable place to live. A future where progress is driven by the community and supported by the state. A future where we bridge the gap between our current reality and our potential, making life better for all Oregonians.”

Development details:

Rental

Development Name

City

Number of homes

Awardee

Elmonica Station

Beaverton

81

REACH CDC and Mercy Housing Northwest

Gussie Belle Commons

Salem

120

Green Light LLC and Seed of Faith Ministries

Legin Commons

Portland

124

Our Just Future and Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon

Marine Drive

Astoria

33

Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare and Edlen & Co

Woodland Hearth

Tigard

63

Community Partner for Affordable Housing

Colonia Libertad II

Salem

44

Farmworker Housing Development Corporation

The Commons on MLK

Eugene

51

Homes for Good





Homeownership

Murphy Crossing 2

Bend

74

Thistle & Nest

Thompson Springs

Tillamook

13

Sammy’s Place



These developments address a critical need for affordable housing and community resources. Many of the rental developments will include spaces for resident services, such as community rooms, playgrounds, and on-site programs. For example, Colonia Libertad II in Salem will offer after-school programs and financial literacy workshops to support agricultural workers and their families.

Homeownership developments, such as Thompson Springs in Tillamook, are designed with affordability and inclusivity in mind. Thompson Springs will incorporate universal design features to meet the needs of individuals with intellectual, developmental, and other disabilities.