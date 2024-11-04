Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,553 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,655 in the last 365 days.

Oregon Housing and Community Services invests $165 million to build 550+ affordable homes across Oregon

SALEM, Ore. — On Friday, the Oregon Housing Stability Council approved a significant $165 million investment to help address the affordable housing crisis. This funding will support the construction of 10 new housing developments, delivering more than 550 affordable homes to communities statewide. These projects will include 465 new rental homes, 87 homes for low-income homebuyers, and offer rental assistance and support services for residents at The Commons on MLK in Eugene.

“We know there is more work to do, yet these gains show what’s possible when we work together,” said OHCS Executive Director Andrea Bell. “With each new home, we are building a brighter future for the state we love. A future where families won’t be forced to move multiple times in a school year to find an affordable place to live. A future where progress is driven by the community and supported by the state. A future where we bridge the gap between our current reality and our potential, making life better for all Oregonians.”

Development details:

Rental

Development Name
 City
 Number of homes
Awardee
Elmonica Station
 Beaverton
 81
 REACH CDC and Mercy Housing Northwest
Gussie Belle Commons
 Salem
 120
 Green Light LLC and Seed of Faith Ministries
Legin Commons
 Portland
 124
 Our Just Future and Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon
Marine Drive
 Astoria
 33
 Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare and Edlen & Co
Woodland Hearth
 Tigard
 63
 Community Partner for Affordable Housing
Colonia Libertad II
Salem
 44
 Farmworker Housing Development Corporation
The Commons on MLK
Eugene
 51
 Homes for Good


Homeownership

Murphy Crossing 2
Bend
 74
 Thistle & Nest
Thompson Springs
 Tillamook
13
 Sammy’s Place

These developments address a critical need for affordable housing and community resources. Many of the rental developments will include spaces for resident services, such as community rooms, playgrounds, and on-site programs. For example, Colonia Libertad II in Salem will offer after-school programs and financial literacy workshops to support agricultural workers and their families.

Homeownership developments, such as Thompson Springs in Tillamook, are designed with affordability and inclusivity in mind. Thompson Springs will incorporate universal design features to meet the needs of individuals with intellectual, developmental, and other disabilities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Oregon Housing and Community Services invests $165 million to build 550+ affordable homes across Oregon

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more