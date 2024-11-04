FTC Sends More Than $17 Million to Consumers Harmed by Brigit’s Deceptive Claims, Junk Fees, and Confusing Cancellation Process

The Federal Trade Commission is sending more than $17 million in refunds to consumers harmed by online cash advance provider Brigit, which the agency says deceived consumers with false promises of “instant” cash advances and locked consumers into a monthly membership they couldn’t cancel.

The FTC first took action against Brigit in 2023, alleging that the company deceptively advertised that customers who subscribed to the company’s service would have access to “instant” cash advances of up to $250 “whenever you need it” and could cancel anytime. According to the FTC, the company then charged fees to get the cash quickly and failed to deliver the promised amounts. In many cases, consumers were not able to receive a cash advance at all. The FTC’s complaint also alleged the company used manipulative design tricks to create a confusing and misleading cancellation process that made it difficult for consumers to cancel their subscriptions.

The FTC plans to send payments to 1,818,930 Brigit members who paid for instant cash advances. Consumers who are eligible for a payment will get an email between now and November 15, 2024. The FTC will begin sending PayPal payments on November 18. Recipients should redeem their PayPal payment within 30 days.

Consumers who have questions about their payment should contact the refund administrator, Rust Consulting, Inc., at 833-637-5800, or visit the FTC website to view frequently asked questions about the refund process. The Commission never requires people to pay money or provide account information to get a refund.

The Commission’s interactive dashboards for refund data provide a state-by-state breakdown of refunds in FTC cases. In 2023, FTC actions led to $330 million in refunds to consumers across the country.