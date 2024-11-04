Precautionary Boil Water Advisory Issued for Customers of the Town of Richmond and Town of Hopkinton Public Water Systems

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is alerting customers of the Town of Richmond Public Water System and the Town of Hopkinton Public Water System that they should boil their water before consuming from Thursday November 7th through approximately Tuesday, November 12th. This boil water advisory is a precaution while a water storage tank is being repaired.

When repairs are being made to a water storage tank that is not isolated from the system, bacteria may get into the water supply. RIDOH wants to assure customers that there is currently no confirmed bacterial contamination within the water system(s) or the water that supplies the systems. Once the repairs on the storage tank are complete, and before the boil water advisory is lifted, the water system will disinfect the system (within safe levels), flush the pipes, and test the water (at least two consecutive samples collected 24 hours apart). RIDOH will review and approve water sample test results to assure no bacteria entered the water system. Once the repairs on the storage tank are complete, RIDOH will announce when the advisory is lifted. Customers will also be directly notified by the water system when the advisory is lifted. A list of addresses impacted by this precautionary boil water advisory are listed below.

RIDOH advises: • All water used for drinking, preparing or cooking food, making ice, brushing teeth, or making infant formula should be boiled vigorously for at least one minute. Alternatively, customers can use bottled water. • Wash dishes in a dishwasher and use the sanitizer cycle. If you do not have a dishwasher, wash dishes in warm, soapy water and rinse the dishes with pre-boiled or bottled water. • Infants and young children should not be bathed in this water because they may swallow it accidentally. Anyone else using this water for bathing or showering should be careful to avoid swallowing the water.

Contaminated water can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms. Infants, young children, or people with weakened immune systems may have more severe symptoms. Boiling the water kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. Additional guidance is available online. RIDOH is sharing specific guidance with restaurants and other food establishments in the area. (Guidance for food establishments is also available online.)

Any water system customer who has diarrhea and any of the following symptoms should contact a healthcare professional. • Fever higher than 101.5° F, measured orally; • Blood in the stool; • Prolonged vomiting that prevents keeping liquids down (which can lead to dehydration); • Diarrhea that lasts more than three days; or • Symptoms of dehydration (decrease in urination, dry mouth and throat, and feeling dizzy when standing up).

Customers with questions can call Danielle Agajanian, Northeast Water Solutions, at 401-667-7463 extension101, Monday-Friday, 8:45 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Customers of the Town of Hopkinton Water System at the following addresses are impacted by this precautionary boil water advisory: • Bank Street: Number 10 • Locustville Road: Numbers 10 and 14 • Main Street: Numbers 995, 996, 999, 1006, 1009, 1017, 1023, 1024, 1026, 1027, 1035, 1036, 1039, 1040, 1044, 1045, 1048, 1050, 1053, 1054, 1059, 1060, 1064, 1066, 1070, 1074, 1078, 1082, 1089, 1090-A, 1093, 1097, 1100, 1105, 1105-A, 1110, 1111, 1113, 1114, 1115-A, 1115-B, 1115-C, 1116, 1117, 1119, 1121, 1123, and 1125 • Spring Street: Numbers 1 and 8 • Thelma Drive: Numbers 15 and 20

Customers of the Town of Richmond Water System at the following addresses are impacted by this precautionary boil water advisory: • Beverly Lane: Numbers 2 and 4 • Bridge Street: Number 8 • Buttonwoods Road: Number 4 • Canob Lane: Numbers 5, 6, 7, 9, 11, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 21, 23, 24, and 25 • Cards Farm Drive: Number 3 • Chariho Drive: Numbers 2, 5, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 17, 18, 16, 20, 21, 22, and 23 • Deerfield Drive: Numbers 1, 8, and 15 • Jupiter Lane: Numbers 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 13, 15, and 17 • K G Ranch Road: Numbers 30, 35, 38, 39, 61, 67, 70, 77, 82, 83, 88, 96, 98, 100, and 104 • Kingstown Road: Numbers 6, 12, 18, 21, 22, 26, 28, 30, 38, 39, 46, 54, 58, 66, 71, 73, 87, 91, 93-A, 93-D, 96, 101, 105, 122, and 180 • Main Street: Numbers 1120, 1122, 1129, 1131, 1133, 1135, 1136, 1139, 1141, 1143, 1146, 1147, 1150, 1050-A, 1151, 1152, 1155, 1158, 1160-A, 1160-B, 1167, 1171, 1175, 1187, 1190, 1199, 1200, 1203, 1209, 1210, 1214, and 1219 • Meadowbrook Road: Numbers 2, 4, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 17, 22, and 23 • Nooseneck Hill: Numbers 6, 9, 11, 13, 17, 21, 25, 27, 29, 31, 33, 37, 37-A, 41, 43, 47, 49, 51, 54, 73, 78, and 85 • Old Kenyon Road: Numbers 10, 18, and 25 • Pinehaven Drive: Numbers 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, and 12 • Springbrook Road: Number 2 • Spring Green Drive: Numbers 3, 5, 7, 9, and 11 • Stilson Road: Numbers 1, 5, 12, 39, 42, 47, 59, 62, 68, and 75 • Tall Timbers Drive: Number 1 • Whispering Pine: Numbers 5, 6, 11, 12, 17, 18, and 20 • Wildwood Court: Numbers 2 and 3 • Wood River Drive: Number 2