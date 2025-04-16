2 R.I. arts and culture organizations received 'cultural sustainability' grants

Providence, R.I. – The R.I. State Council on the Arts (RISCA) announced today that Teatro ECAS and PVD World Music, both of Providence, were among the recipients of grants to fund cultural sustainability and operating support. Funded by the Wallace Foundation and delivered by the regional arts agencies including the New England Foundation for the Arts (NEFA), Teatro ECAS will receive $100,000 and PVD World Music will be granted $25,000.

The grant provides support to arts organizations of color with annual operating expenses under $500,000. The funding will enable both organizations to sustain and expand their practices; serve their communities more deeply and impactfully; and provide meaningful arts and cultural experiences for larger, cross-cultural audiences.

Additionally, working together as a regional learning cohort with NEFA staff, the recipients will have the opportunity to address some of their self-identified organizational needs.

"The Cultural Sustainability grant acknowledges that arts organizations rooted in communities of color deserve to become long-lasting, well-resourced cultural pillars across New England," said Harold Steward, NEFA's executive director. "NEFA is honored to do this work in partnership with The Wallace Foundation and our sister Regional Arts Organizations."

"Arts organizations rooted in communities are often the cornerstones of the neighborhoods they serve, and as we work to create a more equitable and thriving arts sector having a deeper understanding of how funders can better support their work is vital," said Bahia Ramos, vice president of arts at Wallace. "The Wallace Foundation is grateful to NEFA and the other Regional Arts Organizations for encouraging us to expand our work to support and better understand their practices."

"On behalf of RISCA, congratulations to Teatro ECAS and PVD Word Music. RISCA has been long time supporters of both organization through our grant programs, including general operating support and cultural facilities, as well as through the RI Expansion Arts program. Thank you to the Wallace Foundation and NEFA for championing the arts and acknowledging the need for targeted investment to sustain small arts and cultural organizations centered in communities of color," said Todd Trebour, Executive Director of RISCA, "Both Teatro ECAS and PVD World Music Institute deliver strong and important work in our community – educating our young people; driving tourism; and contributing to the civic and social health of our state."

Based in the heart of southeastern New England, Teatro ECAS brings together diverse multigenerational audiences to experience the joy of live theater performed in Spanish, fostering self-discovery and cultural connection. With a focus on children, youth and families, Teatro ECAS aspires to enrich the cultural and civic vitality of our community while achieving national prominence for its artists and its artistry. www.teatroecas.org.

Providence World Music Institute (PVD World Music) is a community-centered nonprofit based in Providence. Its mission is to celebrate, promote and preserve the rich musical traditions and arts of African refugee and immigrant communities in Rhode Island. Our vision is to safeguard and shine a light on the intangible cultural heritage of African and Indigenous peoples. We bring cultural enrichment to underserved communities through our flagship programs and are a member of the cohort for the RI Expansion Arts Program, a partnership with RISCA, R.I. Foundation and RI Humanities. www.pvdworldmusic.com.

NEFA invests in artists and communities and fosters equitable access to the arts, enriching the cultural landscape in New England and the nation. NEFA accomplishes this by granting funds to artists and cultural organizations; connecting them to each other and their audiences; and analyzing their economic contributions. NEFA serves as a regional partner for the National Endowment for the Arts, New England's state arts agencies, and private foundations. Learn more at?www.nefa.org.

The Wallace Foundation is an independent, nonpartisan research foundation focused on the arts, school leadership, and youth development. They collaborate with grantees and research partners to design and test innovative approaches to address pressing problems in the fields they serve. The evidence-based insights they share—searchable online and free of charge—support policymakers and practitioners in their efforts to improve outcomes, enhance community vitality, and help all people reach their full potential. www.WallaceFoundation.org.

Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) is a state agency, supported by appropriations from the Rhode Island General Assembly and grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. RISCA provides grants, technical assistance and staff support to arts organizations and artists, schools, community centers, social service organizations and local governments to bring the arts into the lives of Rhode Islanders. www.arts.ri.gov.