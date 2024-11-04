Increase to Anti-Racism Grant funding

CANADA, November 4 - Applications are open for the 2024-2025 round of the Anti-Racism Grants with a total of $275,000 available – up from $100,000 in the last round of funding.

This funding will be used to develop and deliver anti-racism activities that benefit and impact racialized and Indigenous communities in Prince Edward Island.

The Anti-Racism Grant has been designed to help promote a culture of diversity and inclusion, address racism and strengthen the link between racial equality and community cohesion.

The following groups and organizations are invited to apply:

Indigenous governments, bands, councils, or non-profits

Non-profit organizations, institutions and associations

Municipalities

Registered charities

Advocacy groups

Educational institutions

Eligible projects must promote anti-racism education and awareness, foster community support and capacity-building, and improve organizational governance. Examples of anti-racism themes and priority areas include:

Reduce systemic racial barriers: reducing barriers to inclusion by addressing systemic racism in education, healthcare, justice system, housing, public services, and employment.

Research and collect disaggregated data: promoting and increasing availability and accessibility of data, evidence and community insights on race related issues in PEI.

Build organizational capacity: developing and strengthening the skills, instincts, abilities, processes, and resources that organizations and communities need to survive, adapt, and thrive in a fast-change world.

Enhance awareness: innovative projects that will enhance awareness, education, and action towards preventing violence against women in PEI, with a specific focus on racialized women and gender diverse people.

Applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on December 13, 2024.

This year, the Anti-Racism Office will offer workshops to support applicants for the Anti-Racism Grant. In partnership with WorkSource Alliance, two workshops will provide guidance and best practices for writing a strong grant proposal.

Tuesday, November 26 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Haviland Club in Charlottetown

Thursday, November 28 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Microtel Inn & Suites in Summerside

Quotes:

“Prince Edward Island is a place that more and more people would like to call home and raise their families. This has led to unprecedented population growth with changing demographics. It is government’s priority to support this growth through strategic investments into Anti-Racism to ensure our growing diverse population is supported and welcomed. Increasing funding for these grants is one of the ways we can continue to champion our commitment to create an inclusive environment for all Islanders.” - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island

“With the funding support of the Anti-Racism Grant, we released a pivotal Anti-Racism Policies Template and a detailed Supporting Document to support nonprofit organizations. We are thrilled to offer these invaluable resources providing a structured approach to implementing anti-racist policies, to inspire meaningful change and foster a more inclusive community for everyone.”

- Alexia Riche, Executive Director, Community Sector Network of PEI

“With the grant funding, we launched the project Assessing life experience of immigrants from India in PEI, featuring an interactive session on employment challenges faced by immigrants especially in health care. Through community events and personal sessions, we explored immigrant outcomes focusing on employment, income, and housing, highlighting how systematic racism impacts their potential to contribute fully to a thriving community.”

- Tony Joy, President of Kerala PEI Cultural Association

Backgrounder:

WorkSource Alliance is a forward-thinking not-for-profit organization committed to fostering change and inclusivity within the workforce. Through tailored programs, recruitment initiatives, and EDI support, we empower a diverse pool of talent of international students and graduates, to thrive in both short-term and long-term employment opportunities in Atlantic Canada.

