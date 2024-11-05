6th Annual Dance for Dravet raises over $547,000 to benefit Dravet Syndrome Foundation

On Friday, October 25th, over 400 guests gathered at Third Degree Glass Factory in St. Louis, Missouri, for the 6th annual Dance for Dravet

We are grateful for your help to find a cure for Anna and those suffering from this terrible disease” — Jim Brennan

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Friday, October 25th, over 400 guests gathered at Third Degree Glass Factory in St. Louis, Missouri, for the 6th annual Dance for Dravet hosted by the Brennan and Odlaug families in honor of 7-year-old Anna Odlaug, who has Dravet syndrome. This year the event raised over $547,00 in support of the Dravet Syndrome Foundation (DSF), a new record and continues to be the largest fundraiser for the Foundation. Over the past 6 years, Dance for Dravet has raised more than $ 2.3 million dollars.Dance for Dravet Gala Chair, Jim Brennan, President of title sponsor McKelvey Homes and great-uncle of Anna said “I cannot say enough about the overwhelming support of our family and friends in the St. Louis community especially our homebuilding industry. We are grateful for your help to find a cure for Anna and those suffering from this terrible disease”. At the Gala guests enjoyed a wonderful dinner from Cravings by Tim Brennan and the music of the J-Rob Quartet. Master of Ceremonies, Tom Ackerman of KMOX entertained the crowd and skillfully auctioned off outstanding prizes.Dravet syndrome is a rare, catastrophic, intractable form of epilepsy that begins in the first year of life. Patients suffer from frequent and multiple types of seizures, as well as other associated chronic health conditions, and developmental delays. Patients with Dravet syndrome face an 18-20% mortality rate before adulthood. Current treatment options are limited and the constant care required for someone suffering from Dravet syndrome severely impacts not only the patient but the quality of life for the entire family. “The mission of The Dravet Syndrome Foundation is to support cutting-edge research into Dravet syndrome treatments and improve the quality of life for patients and families. We are so thankful to everyone that helped to make Dance for Dravet a huge success. We really appreciate those that continue their dedication to helping find a cure for Anna and others suffering from Dravet syndrome” said Theron Odlaug, PhD, Board President of DSF and grandfather of Anna.To donate or for more information about this year’s event, visit www.dancefordravet.org About Dravet Syndrome FoundationDravet Syndrome Foundation (DSF) is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to aggressively raise funds for Dravet syndrome and related epilepsies; to support and fund research; increase awareness; and to provide support to affected individuals and families. Since its inception in 2009, DSF has awarded over $9.1M in research grant awards and over $260K in patient assistance grants. More information is available at www.dravetfoundation.org.

2024 update on Anna Odlaug

