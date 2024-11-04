926th Operations Group, Detachment 1, assumption of command ceremony

Lt. Col. David Cruden assumed command of the 926th Operations Group, Detachment 1, in a ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Oct. 18.

Family and friends, distinguished visitors, and 926th OG, Det. 1, reserve Citizen Airmen gathered in the 505th Training Squadron auditorium to watch Cruden assume his new role.

Col. Michael Kirk, 926th Operations Group commander, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, presided over Cruden’s assumption of command ceremony and gave Cruden some advice as he embarked on his new journey as the 926th, Det. 1, commander.

“My specific charge to you is threefold: Take care of your people, maintain balance/understand the detachment’s role while building TFI [Total Force integration] relationships and have fun! Command is the most frustrating, rewarding, harrowing, sorrowful, joyful, and humbling task you will ever undertake,” said Kirk.

Cruden, a senior air battle manager, comes to the 926th OG, Det. 1, after serving as Command-and-Control branch chief and Air & Space Operations Center/Air Force forces functional area manager, Headquarters, Air Force Reserve Command, Robins AFB, Georgia. He served as the principal C2/Battle Management advisor and liaison between the Commander, AFRC, major command staffs, and operational C2 units. While managing readiness, ensuring access to resources, manning, and facilitating operational taskings for AFRC AOCs, AFFOR, and E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System, or AWACS, units.

During the assumption of command, Kirk passed the 926th, Det. 1’s, guidon to Cruden, marking the formal passing of responsibility and authority to him. This gesture historically aided troops in knowing who to dedicate their loyalty and trust.

Addressing the detachment for the first time in command, Cruden began, “I am humbled beyond words at the opportunity to serve alongside you, and this is truly the greatest honor I’ve experienced in my Air Force career. God has blessed me in ways I can’t begin to describe.”

Cruden discussed the detachment’s purpose: “As valued, Total Force partners with the 505th Command & Control Wing, the work we do here matters, this mission matters, and we make a difference. We directly support warfighter readiness, capability, capacity, and integrated deterrence.”

“As our adversaries advance their capabilities and attempt to influence how we operate, we must mitigate these threats and strike fear into our enemies so they will never consider threatening our country. We will do this by continuing to deliver the best instruction possible. Instruction that is rooted in purpose: defeating our adversaries and defending our homeland. We will continue to evolve with ever-changing mission requirements by providing subject matter expertise to deliver the best joint force training possible.”

As the 926th OG, Det. 1, commander, Cruden is responsible for increasing joint force lethality by delivering advanced operational C2 training and advanced exercise support. As an unparalleled Total Force partner with the 505th Command & Control Wing, he will lead reserve Citizen Airmen to prepare and enable the joint force to execute dominant C2 of joint all-domain effects.

“Your reputation is worldwide and has no borders. That’s due to the tremendous work being done by everyone here, and I’m so proud to be part of this team with you now,” said Cruden.