434th fuels fighters over North Carolina

Three F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, fly in formation during a refueling mission over the coast of North Carolina, Oct. 31, 2024. Split between all receivers during its nearly four hour mission, the KC-135R Stratotanker offloaded roughly 17,500 pounds of jet fuel. The tanker, assigned to the 434th Air Refueling Wing, originated from Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana where it is permanently stationed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alexis Morris)

