315AW Celebrates Leadership at NCO and SNCO Induction Ceremony

The 315th Airlift Wing Top 3 celebrated the Air Force’s newest noncommissioned officers and senior noncommissioned officers through an induction ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 2nd, 2024.

Over 140 combined airmen from the 315 AW entered the NCO and SNCO ranks during the 2024 fiscal year and the ceremony highlighted the importance of their strength in leadership. Inductees transitioned from technical experts and first-line supervisors of their fields to operational leaders.

“When airmen go from Technical Sergeant to Master Sergeant or from Master Sergeant to Senior Master Sergeant, it signifies the highest tier that we have in our enlisted core,” said Master Sgt. Brenda Bowen, 315 AW Top 3 vice president. “They truly are the leaders on the ground that train future leaders underneath them.”

Inductees joined their leadership, fellow SNCOs, and their families for a celebration of legacy, honor and leadership. They are skilled in merging subordinates’ talents, skills, and resources with other teams’ functions to effectively accomplish the mission.

"I’m grateful that we can celebrate the accomplishments of these NCO and SNCO’s,” said Command Chief Master Sgt. Joe Gonzalez, 315 AW senior enlisted leader. “It’s great to see the tradition continue and important that we take time to recognize our Airmen who have worked hard to get to these milestones."

Top 3 senior leaders emphasized the critical role senior noncommissioned officers play in protecting and developing junior enlisted Airmen to shape future leaders of the Air Force bringing together the 315 AW community to celebrate these new leaders.