Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,629 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,724 in the last 365 days.

94th Aeromedical Staging Squadron Performs Service Dress Inspection

Lt. Col. Joseph Ronzio, 94th Aeromedical Staging Squadron commander, and Senior Master Sgt. Aaron Crossett, 94th ASTS senior enlisted leader, inspect the service dress uniforms of their squadron's airmen at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga., Nov. 3. 2024. Service dress inspections provide an opportunity to demonstrate military professionalism and show adherence to dress and appearance regulations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

94th Aeromedical Staging Squadron Performs Service Dress Inspection

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more