94th Aeromedical Staging Squadron Performs Service Dress Inspection

Lt. Col. Joseph Ronzio, 94th Aeromedical Staging Squadron commander, and Senior Master Sgt. Aaron Crossett, 94th ASTS senior enlisted leader, inspect the service dress uniforms of their squadron's airmen at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga., Nov. 3. 2024. Service dress inspections provide an opportunity to demonstrate military professionalism and show adherence to dress and appearance regulations.

