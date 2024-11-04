Governor Cooper Issues Executive Order Directing State Agency Surplus Goods to Western North Carolina

Last week, Governor Roy Cooper issued an Executive Order directing donations of state surplus goods to Western North Carolina to help counties impacted by Hurricane Helene.

“Hurricane Helene caused immense damage to property owned by state and local governments, schools and nonprofits,” said Governor Cooper. “This Executive Order helps get them replacement property quickly and efficiently so they can continue with their missions.”

State agencies, local governments, public school and nonprofits in western North Carolina have lost property due to the storm and many state agencies have surplus property that may be beneficial in aiding recovery. This Executive Order lessens regulations on donations of state surplus property both to governmental entities and to non-profits aiding in recovery to expedite the process and help Western North Carolina recover from this storm.

The Secretaries of DOA and DIT are authorized to carry out these actions. All agencies, political subdivisions and public-school systems affected by Helene are encouraged to contact the State Surplus Property Agency to identify what inventory is available. This Executive Order is effective immediately and will remain in effect throughout the State of Emergency.

The North Carolina Council of State unanimously concurred with this Executive Order.

You can see the Concurrence Record here.

Read the Executive Order here.

