Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,498 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,769 in the last 365 days.

Governor Stein Announces Superior Court Appointment

Today, Governor Josh Stein announced the following judicial appointment:

Lisa Johnson-Tonkins to the Superior Court for Judicial District 24A, serving part of Guilford County. Johnson-Tonkins is filling the vacancy created after the Honorable Lora Cubbage retired.

  • Johnson-Tonkins most recently served as the elected clerk of the Superior Court of Guilford County. She received her B.A. from North Carolina A&T and her J.D. from North Carolina Central University School of Law.  

“Lisa has served Guilford County faithfully for over a decade,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Her judgement and experience are invaluable, and I look forward to her service on the bench.” 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Stein Announces Superior Court Appointment

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more