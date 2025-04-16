Governor Stein Announces Superior Court Appointment
Today, Governor Josh Stein announced the following judicial appointment:
Lisa Johnson-Tonkins to the Superior Court for Judicial District 24A, serving part of Guilford County. Johnson-Tonkins is filling the vacancy created after the Honorable Lora Cubbage retired.
- Johnson-Tonkins most recently served as the elected clerk of the Superior Court of Guilford County. She received her B.A. from North Carolina A&T and her J.D. from North Carolina Central University School of Law.
“Lisa has served Guilford County faithfully for over a decade,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Her judgement and experience are invaluable, and I look forward to her service on the bench.”
