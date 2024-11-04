HIP Video Promo Presents: The Tano Jones Revelry drops new music video 'Light It'

Midwest band The Tano Jones Revelry drop epic new rock track "Light It"

BIRMINGHAM, MI, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tano Jones Revelry effortlessly roots its sound in clarity without losing emotional depth or musical finesse. Tano Jones has tapped into a sense of magic conjured through adherence to Americana troubadour tradition with a jolt of rock ‘n’ roll and the kind of no-nonsense Midwest soul listneners feel right away in their bones. Forming during the pandemic in 2020, the group sought to make music that reflected the all-too-well-known feeling of being in the “middle of the storm,” but has since evolved their sound and style to explore lively melodies and rhythms that resonate on a human level. Incredibly, this group goes above and beyond making music. Believing that humans, should strive to help the ones they love get to a better place, The Tano Jones Revelry set up their Soup & Seeds program to aid the communities they visited on their radio tour. With this two-fold program, the group hopes to “throw their pebble in the pond to create ripples,” and leave a lasting impact on the communities that support them. Both inspirational and magnificently talented, The Tano Jones Revelry promises to deliver the essence of the gifts that music gives fans—“rhythm. life. melodies. tales. harmony. love.”

“Light It” illuminates the most exhilarating part about falling in love—feeling combustible and experiencing that first spark. It’s that feeling deep in one’s chest that sparks and flickers, then catches, kindling and crackling as one realizes that all of their “what ifs” could become “why nots.” That moment, of course, when the attraction becomes something more—it ignites, exuding a powerful glow and warmth that is impossible to marginalize as one reaches the arc of a spiritual and even higher love. It’s as if Jones’ crisp, soulful voice was created to sing about connection with such poetic flair. It helps that “Light It’s” melodic guitar strums, heavenly backing vocals prominently featuring jewel Tosha Owens, and foot-tapping percussion create a joyous yet steady atmosphere. Though its sexy and sultry sound undoubtedly draws the attention of romantic lovers—”Light It” speaks to the soul-stirring process of connecting with another person on a human level—something that all kinds of lovers from all generations will resonate with.

From the Soup Can Studio in Motown, The Tano Jones Revelry beautifully narrates the journey of two budding lovers who find themselves fanning their spark into a flame on the shores of Lake Michigan. Drawing inspiration from the live performance aspects of the original music video, director Noah Wolfe, in collaboration with producers and editors Andy Patalan and Tano Jones, progresses viewers through the stages of diving headfirst into a true connection by infusing captivating scenes of a young couple spending a night of romance on the coast. The visuals of soft, warm candlelight paired with the dark, sensual ambiance reveal that these lovers are ready to explore whatever’s around the corner, as long as it’s with the other. The music video is a splendid reminder of all the ways that true connection enlivens the soul and encourages viewers to explore their feelings of combustibility and vulnerability. After all, just one spark has the potential to set one’s heart aflame.

