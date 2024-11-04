Priscilla: A Political Journey of Resilience

SALISBURY, NC, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- M. J. Simms-Maddox, Ph.D ., invites readers to step into the captivating world of " Priscilla: Engaging in the Game of Politics ," the first installment in her thrilling "Priscilla Trilogy." This engaging novel, published on December 18, 2018, transports readers to the heart of 1980s political intrigue, exploring themes of family, race, ambition, and personal resilience."Priscilla: Engaging in the Game of Politics" introduces readers to Priscilla, a bright and ambitious young woman navigating the complexities of her family legacy, a career in political science, and the aftermath of a traumatic experience. As she navigates the world of Ohio politics, she confronts the subtle racism of her upbringing, the challenges of a demanding career, and the weight of family expectations.Simms-Maddox, an indie author with a wealth of experience in the political sphere, crafts a compelling narrative that delves into the intricacies of power dynamics, the complexities of relationships, and the enduring strength of the human spirit. Drawing from her own background as a legislative aide, political science professor, and public relations specialist, she offers a nuanced and insightful portrayal of the political landscape.About the AuthorM. J. Simms-Maddox, Ph.D., is a South Carolina native who grew up in western New York. Her academic credentials include a Doctor of Philosophy degree in political science from Ohio State University. She has served as a legislative aide in the Ohio Senate, operated a PR firm, and taught political science for many years.Simms-Maddox’s writing career began with a dream, which she turned into a compelling novel. Her "Priscilla Series" has garnered critical acclaim, with "Priscilla: Engaging in the Game of Politics" winning the prestigious 2019 CIBAs for Mystery & Mayhem.Praise for "Priscilla: Engaging in the Game of Politics"*"Trilogy begins. M. J. Simms-Maddox's Priscilla dives into politics." - Salisbury Post*"My favorite character in this book is Miss Prissy. The author's writing style eloquently captures the Ohio political landscape, the love between a father and child, and family lifestyle. ...five out of five stars." - OnLineBookClub.org*"A classic bildungsroman ...." - MARIE UMEH, author and professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice."Priscilla: Engaging in the Game of Politics" is a captivating read for anyone interested in political thrillers, coming-of-age stories, and the power of individual resilience.To learn more about M. J. Simms-Maddox and her book, Click here

