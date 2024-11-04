Alpine Credits Ltd. Expands Philanthropic Efforts with $200,000 Initiative for Local Charities

Funding local charities selected by employees to make a lasting impact





SURREY, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Credits Ltd., a leader in alternative home equity financing, is proud to announce its 2024 philanthropy initiative, committing up to $200,000 to charitable organizations through parent company Amur Financial Group.

This initiative underscores the company’s dedication to making a meaningful impact in local communities across B.C.

In its continuous effort to support those in need, Alpine Credits has chosen to collaborate with Mom2Mom Vancouver this year. This organization bridges the gap for mothers and children facing economic hardships by providing essential resources and fostering vital connections.

“We pride ourselves on trying to make a difference in the lives of individuals and families within our community,” said the VP of Sales for Alpine Credits. “Our employees are passionate about giving back, and this initiative allows us to support causes that matter to them while helping organizations like Mom2Mom fulfill their mission.”

The partnership with Mom2Mom Vancouver holds special significance, reflecting Alpine Credits’ commitment to social responsibility and enhancing community well-being. By assisting in the provision of essential resources, Alpine Credits aims to improve the lives of vulnerable families and ensure they receive the support needed during challenging times.

Alpine Credits has a long-standing tradition of philanthropy, having previously raised over $80,000 for various organizations, including the Children's Wish Foundation and Family Services of Greater Vancouver.

In addition to Mom2Mom, Amur Financial Group, Alpine Credits' parent company, is supporting three other charities that were selected by different teams across the organization.

Since its inception in 1969, Alpine Credits has facilitated over $5 billion in home equity financing, establishing itself as Canada’s leading alternative lender.

By unlocking the value of their homes, Canadians can meet financial obligations, fund renovations, and invest in new home repair projects.

About Alpine Credits

Alpine Credits is a leading provider of home equity financing solutions in Canada. With over 50 years of experience, the company focuses on providing quick support and flexible lending products, helping Canadians unlock the value of their homes.

For more information, please visit Alpine Credits.

Homeowners Get Approved Alpine Credits is a pioneer in the Canadian private lending market and has disbursed more than $5 billion of its funds since 1969.

