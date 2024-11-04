Notice of Hamilton's 2025 Budget Process

Agenda Item Date/Time Public Delegations Monday, November 18 2024 at 3 pm Rate Supported Budget Friday, November 22, 2024 at 9:30 am

Thursday, November 28, 2024 at 9:30 am (if required) Targeted Rate Budget Approval (Regular Council Meeting) Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 9:30 am Public Delegations Monday, January 20, 2025 at 3 pm Tax Supported (Operating & Capital) Budget Overview Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 9:30 am Boards & Agencies Presentations Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 9:30 am Housing & Healthy and Safe Communities Budget Presentations Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 9:30 am Corporate Services & City Manager's Office Budget Presentations Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 9:30 am Planning & Economic Development & Public Works Budget Presentations Friday, January 31, 2025 at 9:30 am Budget Deliberations Friday, February 7, 2025 at 9:30 am Targeted Tax (Operating & Capital)

Budget Approval (Council Meeting) Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 9:30 am

Public Delegations

Members of the public who are interested in appearing before Committee on November 18, 2024 and/or January 20, 2025; either Virtually, In Person or by Video Submission, are required to submit a Request to Speak before a Committee of Council

Written submissions are also encouraged (submission of the form is not required for written submissions), and will be accepted by email, mail or fax. Please send written submissions to:

Angela McRae, Legislative Coordinator

Office of the City Clerk

1st Floor, 71 Main Street West, Hamilton, Ontario L8P 4Y5

Fax to 905-546-2095

[email protected]

Delegation Deadlines

Delegates will be limited to presentation time of 5 minutes.

The Council of the City of Hamilton intends to approve the 2025 Tax Operating & Capital Budget at the Council meeting scheduled for Wednesday, February 12, 1025 at 9:30 am, or at a later Council meeting, if budget deliberations continue past this date.

The agendas for all meetings will be available for viewing on the City of Hamilton website at www.hamilton.ca/meetingagendas

Please be advised that additional meetings may be added to the schedule at any time, or existing meetings may be cancelled or rescheduled. In addition, meeting agendas are frequently subject to change. As such, you are advised to confirm and obtain additional information with respect to all budget meetings by regularly checking the City's website.

This public notice is provided in accordance with City of Hamilton By-law No. 07-351, the Provision of Public Notice.