Government announces 2024 Decorations, Medals, and Certificates of Merit
MACAU, November 4 - The Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) has today announced the list of Decorations, Medals, and Certificates of Merit awarded for 2024 by the MSAR. There are 32 recipients, either individuals or organisations, and the awards recognise respectively, achievement, outstanding contribution, and distinguished service.
The ceremony to present the Decorations, Medals, and Certificates of Merit to the awardees will be held at 4pm on 29 November 2024.
The list follows recommendations from the Committee of Nomination of Medals and Honorary Titles.
Decoration of Honour – Golden Lotus
- Macao Holy House of Mercy
- Conde S. Januário Hospital of the Health Bureau
- Leonel Alberto Alves
- Lam Kam Seng
- Chan Chak Mo
Decoration of Honour – Silver Lotus
- Industrial Association of Macau
- Luso International Banking Limited
Decorations of Honour are in the categories Grand Lotus, Golden Lotus, and Silver Lotus. Such awards are for individuals or entities that have made outstanding contributions locally or outside the city, to the image and reputation of the MSAR, or for those individuals or entities that have made exceptional contributions in any field beneficial to the development of the MSAR.
Medal of Merit – Professions
- Kong Chio Fai
- Ma Chi Ngai
- Ieong Tou Hong
- Zhang Zongzhen
- Chao Weng Hou
Medal of Merit – Industry and Commerce
- Macau Collective Transportation Co. Ltd
- Ashford Laboratories Ltd
- BoardWare Intelligence Technology Limited
Medal of Merit – Tourism
Medal of Merit – Education
- Pui Ching Middle School
- Escola Tong Sin Tong
- Iau Teng Pio
- Mak Pui In
Medal of Merit – Culture
- Henrique Miguel Rodrigues de Senna Fernandes
Medal of Merit – Philanthropy
- Kong Su Kan
- Lee Chong Cheng
- Chan Ka Leong
Medal of Merit – Sports
- General Association of Athletics of Macau
There are seven types of Medal of Merit. They are to recognise respectively: those individuals or entities that have had notable or excellent performance in professional service; those that have had notable or excellent performance in the industry and commerce sector, or have made contributions to the development of the sector; and those that have made significant contribution to the promotion and development of the tourism sector.
Medals of Merit also recognise: those that have had notable or excellent performance in the education sector; those that have made active contributions towards the development of the culture and arts sector; those that have made significant contributions to the philanthropy and social service sector; and those that have obtained outstanding rankings in international, regional or national sports events, or that have made notable contributions in the area of sports.
Medal for Distinguished Service – Medal for Dedication
Medal for Distinguished Service – Medal for Community Service
Medals for Distinguished Service are in the following categories: Medal for Bravery, Medal for Dedication, and Medal for Community Service. They are awarded either to individuals or entities for outstanding performance either in their duties, or in response to a public incident, or in community service.
Honorific Title – Merit
- Pooi To Middle School’s Astronomy Group
- Xu Ziheng
- Leong Pok Hei
- Ung Man Kit
- Wong Tsan Ying
Certificates of Merit, including Honorific Title – Prestige, and Honorific Title – Merit, commend those who have made a major contribution either to the reputation, development, or social progress of the MSAR, and are worthy of respect and recognition in the community.
Members of the public can visit the website for Decorations, Medals, and Certificates of Merit (https://www.gov.mo/honours-awards/zh-hant/laureate) to learn more about the individuals and entities over the years that have made significant contributions to the MSAR.
