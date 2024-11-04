CloudPSO Partners with YouAttest and Klever Compliance to Boost Identity Governance and Compliance Services for Clients

cloudpso logo

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudPSO , a leading provider of managed IT and staffing solutions, is thrilled to announce strategic partnerships with YouAttest , a cloud-based Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) provider, and Klever Compliance , a specialist in Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) services. Through these collaborations, CloudPSO will now offer its clients advanced identity management and compliance services, further strengthening their security posture and regulatory compliance.The new offerings are designed to meet the rising demands for robust identity governance and continuous compliance solutions. By partnering with YouAttest, CloudPSO’s clients gain access to an automated and secure platform that simplifies access reviews, ensuring only authorized personnel have access to sensitive information. This integration aids companies in adhering to Zero Trust principles and improving their risk management strategies, in addition to satisfying regulatory requirementsIn conjunction with Klever Compliance, CloudPSO clients will receive tailored GRC solutions, including managed security services, risk management, and continuous compliance monitoring. Klever Compliance’s unique approach in developing appropriated GRC Centers of Excellence aligns perfectly with CloudPSO’s mission to deliver solutions tailored to each client’s specific needs."We are excited to partner with YouAttest and Klever Compliance, two leading names in identity governance and compliance," said Walid Elemary, CEO of CloudPSO. "With their expertise and innovative solutions, we’re able to offer our clients a new level of protection and regulatory compliance, allowing them to focus on their core business with confidence."“YouAttest is proud to be part of this outstanding team and to share our expertise with organizations looking to strengthen their security and governance practices.” said Garret Grajek, CEO and founder of YouAttest.“There hasn’t been a better time to leverage the strengths of three powerhouse companies coming together to provide comprehensive services geared to strengthen our client’s maturity and security” said Karina Klever, CEO and founder of Klever Compliance.These partnerships reinforce CloudPSO’s commitment to providing comprehensive IT and compliance solutions for businesses of all sizes, from start-ups to large enterprises. As CloudPSO continues to expand its services, these collaborations will play a critical role in offering clients an integrated solution that addresses today’s complex security and compliance challenges.To learn more about how these partnerships can enhance your business’s security and compliance, please contact:

