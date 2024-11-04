Becoming Happy: 30 Ways to Heal Your Mind, Body and Soul Book and Red Carpet Book Launch Event 11/23/24

Becoming Happy Red Carpet Book Launch Event

Becoming Happy: 30 Ways To Heal Your Mind, Body & Soul Book & Red Carpet Book Launch out 11/23/24 They book will be on Amazon and event 5-10pm that night

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Title: "New Book 'Becoming Happy : 30 Ways to Heal Your Mind, Body, and Soul' by Kim Somers Egelsee Featuring 30 Authors to Launch on Amazon on November 23, 2024"Happiness is something that people strive for, but sometimes it can feel out of reach. In her new book, "Becoming Happy: 30 Ways to Heal Your Mind, Body, and Soul," author Kim Somers Egelsee shares practical and insightful tips from 30 different authors, including Morris Hayes, Lilly Melgar, and Glenn Marsden, on how to achieve true happiness. The book will be available on Amazon on November 23, 2024.With the current state of the world, it's more important than ever to prioritize our mental, physical, and spiritual well-being. "Becoming Happy" offers readers 30 different perspectives and strategies on how to heal and find happiness in their lives. From self-care practices to mindset shifts, this book covers a wide range of topics to help readers on their journey towards happiness.To celebrate the launch of "Becoming Happy," a beautiful red carpet book launch party will be held at the Hotel Huntington Beach on November 23, 2024, from 5-10pm. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the authors and get their books signed. Tickets for the event can be purchased at becominghappybooklaunch.eventbrite.com for $40.Kim Somers Egelsee, a certified life coach and author, is passionate about helping others find happiness and fulfillment in their lives. She has brought together 30 talented and diverse authors to share their wisdom and insights in "Becoming Happy." This book is not just another self-help guide, but a powerful tool to help readers transform their lives and become truly happy."Becoming Happy: 30 Ways to Heal Your Mind, Body, and Soul" on November 23, 2024, on Amazon. There is a big book launch party to meet the authors and celebrate the power of happiness. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit becominghappybooklaunch.eventbrite.com. Let's spread happiness together!AI-generated by www.einpresswire.com/ai

