Elkington Motors Introduces the e⁸ EV Chassis: A Revolution in Electric Vehicle Building

Elkington Motors Unveils Groundbreaking e⁸ EV Chassis at SEMA 2024

At SEMA 2024, Elkington Motors unveils the e⁸ EV Chassis—a high-performance platform with 508 HP and 200+ mile range, empowering builders in EV customization.

SILICON SLOPES, UT, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today Elkington Motors , a leading electric vehicle manufacturer announced the launch of its highly anticipated e⁸ EV Chassis . The unveiling will take place at the prestigious SEMA Show from November 5-8, 2024, marking a significant milestone for builders and enthusiasts eager to embrace the future of electric vehicle (EV) customization.The e⁸ EV Chassis is designed to empower automotive builders with a state-of-the-art platform that combines unparalleled performance, advanced technology, and effortless integration. Ready to order for builders like Kincer Chassis and other industry leaders, the e⁸ EV Chassis sets a new standard in the EV conversion market, offering a seamless transition from traditional to electric builds.Key Specifications of the e⁸ EV Chassis:• 90 kWh Battery: Ensures robust energy storage for extended performance and reliability.• 150 kW DC Charging: Facilitates rapid charging, minimizing downtime and maximizing efficiency.• 200+ Miles Range: Provides ample driving distance for both daily use and extended adventures.• 508 Horsepower: Delivers exceptional power for high-performance applications.• 0-60 MPH in 4.0 Seconds: Achieves impressive acceleration, rivaling top-tier sports vehicles.“Introducing the e⁸ EV Chassis is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence,” explained David Elkington, Founder of Elkington Motors. “We’ve engineered the e⁸ to meet the highest standards of performance and versatility, providing builders with a robust foundation to create next-generation electric vehicles. Whether you’re a professional builder or a passionate enthusiast, the e⁸ EV Chassis offers the tools you need to build smart, effortless, and empowered electric vehicles.”Advanced Features and Benefits:• Effortless Integration: The e⁸ EV Chassis is designed for easy installation, allowing builders to focus on customization without the hassle of complex setups.• Empowered Customization: With comprehensive support and a user-friendly platform, builders can create bespoke electric vehicles tailored to specific needs and preferences.• Electric Excellence: Emphasizing sustainability and performance, the e⁸ EV Chassis embodies Elkington Motors’ dedication to driving the electric revolution forward.Presence at SEMA 2024:Elkington Motors will showcase the e⁸ EV Chassis at their prominently featured booth during the SEMA Show, one of the most influential automotive events in the industry. Attendees are invited to visit Elkington Motors at Central Hall in the EV & Future Propulsion section, booth 24815, to experience live demonstrations, engage with the engineering team, and explore the full capabilities of the e⁸ EV Chassis. This event serves as a pivotal platform for Elkington Motors to connect with builders, industry experts, and EV enthusiasts, fostering collaborations that drive innovation and excellence.“SEMA is the perfect venue to introduce the e⁸ EV Chassis to the automotive community,” added Elkington. “We’re excited to demonstrate how our chassis can transform traditional vehicles into high-performance electric machines, offering builders the freedom to innovate and excel in the evolving EV landscape. We invite all attendees to visit us at booth 24815 in Central Hall’s EV & Future Propulsion section to see the e⁸ in action.”About Elkington Motors:Elkington Motors is a premier electric vehicle manufacturer headquartered in Silicon Slopes, Utah. Specializing in custom-built EVs, Elkington Motors empowers automotive builders to create new revenue streams by providing innovative solutions for electric conversions. The company offers a complete, state-of-the-art electric rolling chassis and collaborates with partners to co-brand and develop custom chassis tailored to specific needs. With a focus on simplicity and efficiency, Elkington Motors provides a three-day training program that enables builders to seamlessly enter the EV market. Build Smart with Elkington Motors—Effortless - Empowered - Electric.To learn more about the e⁸ EV Chassis and visit our booth at SEMA 2024, visit www.elkingtonmotors.com For more information, please contact:

Elkington Motors Unveils e⁸ EV Chassis at SEMA 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.