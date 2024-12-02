BaaDigi Expands Services with Launch of Data as a Service (DaaS), Offering First-Party Data and Pixel Tracking Solutions

DaaS Data for Lead Generation

BaaDigi launches Data as a Service (DaaS), offering first-party data and pixel tracking to boost marketing insights and customer engagement.

Our DaaS offering empowers businesses with privacy-compliant data, enabling smarter decisions, stronger customer relationships, and measurable growth,”” — Ryan Goering, CEO of BaaDigi.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Huntington Beach, CA – November 4, 2024 – BaaDigi, a leader in digital marketing solutions, proudly announces the launch of its new Data as a Service (DaaS) offering, expanding its digital marketing suite to include high-quality first-party data and pixel tracking. This addition further solidifies BaaDigi’s commitment to delivering comprehensive, data-driven marketing strategies tailored to the needs of small and medium-sized businesses.As digital marketing shifts toward privacy-conscious and data-driven solutions, BaaDigi’s DaaS service provides businesses with unique and valuable insights into their customer base, ensuring privacy-compliant, first-party data collection. Through pixel tracking technology, clients can now gain unparalleled visibility into customer behaviors, enhancing retargeting capabilities and optimizing campaign performance. These data-focused services empower clients to build stronger customer relationships, maximize ROI, and maintain a competitive edge in a fast-evolving market.“Our goal at BaaDigi has always been to equip our clients with the best tools for success,” said Ryan Goering, CEO of BaaDigi. “With the addition of DaaS, we’re not just giving businesses access to data; we’re offering a strategic advantage in understanding their audience on a deeper level while maintaining the highest standards of data privacy.”BaaDigi’s DaaS service includes customized packages that integrate seamlessly with the company’s existing digital marketing solutions, including SEO, social media management, PPC, and reputation management. This cohesive approach allows BaaDigi’s clients to build end-to-end, data-driven marketing strategies that meet their unique needs.For more information on BaaDigi’s Data as a Service (DaaS) or to schedule a consultation, visit www.BaaDigi.com or contact BaaDigi at info@baadigi.com.About BaaDigiFounded in Huntington Beach, CA, BaaDigi is a full-service digital marketing agency dedicated to helping small businesses thrive online. With a focus on tangible results, BaaDigi offers tailored marketing playbooks and services, including SEO, PPC, social media management, branding, and, now, DaaS solutions. Each service is designed to empower clients with the data and tools they need to succeed in today’s digital landscape.Contact InformationRyan Goering, CEOBaaDigiPhone: (714) 707-2483Email: info@baadigi.comWebsite: https://www.baadigi.com/

