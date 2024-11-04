SJ Auctioneers' online-only auction, Nov. 17th, features 230 lots of estate jewelry, vintage toys, sterling silver, more

Fine jewelry will be led by a David Webb signed pair of 18K yellow gold earclips weighing 36.1 grams, fitted with posts (est. $6,000-$7,500). Eeoff & Shepard for Ball, Black & Co. coin silver pitcher, circa 1852-1861, beautifully adorned with raised natural motifs, bearing hallmarks and a monogram, 31.3 ozt. (est. $1,800-$2,500). Omas fountain pen: Omas Limited Edition Europa fountain pen in the original display box. The pen, number 3133 out of a limited edition of 3500 produced, has a two-tone 18K gold nib (est. $675-$800). Cartier sterling silver and ruby glass cruet decanter made in Spain, a cockatiel sculpture in which the body is made of ruby red glass, the head and feet are made of sterling silver (est. $750-$900). Circa 1850-1890 Gorham sterling silver and copper Japanese mixed metals Y50 jardiniere vase with applied 3-D floral design, with the original patina, marked on the bottom (est. $750-$950).

The auction, starting at 6 pm Eastern time, features outstanding selections in a wide array of categories. All items would make for wonderful holiday presents.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Approximately 230 lots of diverse items ranging from high-end estate silver to fine jewelry to rare vintage toys to wonderful decorative accessories will all come up for bid in an online auction slated for Sunday, November 17th, starting at 6pm Eastern time, by SJ Auctioneers. Many of the items would make perfect gifts, shipped in time for the holidays.The Fine Collectibles, Jewelry, Silver and Toys auction showcases items by famous name designers and makers, including Buccellati, David Webb, Tiffany & Co., Reed & Barton, Eeoff & Shepard, Royal Vienna, Gorham, Cartier, Baccarat, Montblanc, Omas, Napier, Majolica, Daum Nancy, Steuben, Meissen, Georg Jensen, Disney, Herend, Van Cleef & Arpels and others.Bidding is available online now, at LiveAuctioneers.com. Pre-bidding is also available, meaning for those who are unable to attend the online auction, they can still leave their bids now. This auction uses Autopay by LiveAuctioneers.com. A link to the catalog is here: https://www.liveauctioneers.com/catalog/347396_fine-collectibles-jewelry-silver-and-toys/ Fine jewelry will be led by a David Webb signed pair of 18K yellow gold earclips weighing 36.1 grams, with posts (est. $6,000-$7,500); a group of three Elsa Peretti for Tiffany & Co. sterling silver belt buckles with five matching leather belts from the 1970s (est. $2,200-$2,600); and a pair of Italian Buccellati sterling silver cufflinks, each shaped as a sunflower (est. $450-$650).SJ Auctioneers has quickly become a go-to source for buyers looking for fine estate silver, and the November 17th auction will have much to offer. A handful of better examples follows:• A 68-piece Georg Jensen sterling silver Bernadotte flatware fish set for eight, including a large serving spoon, a tea caddy and a sugar spoon (est. $7,000-$7,500).• An Eeoff & Shepard for Ball, Black & Co. coin silver pitcher, made between 1852 and 1861, beautifully adorned with raised natural motifs on the spot and handle, bearing hallmarks and a monogram, 11 ½ inches tall, weighing 31.3 ozt. (est. $1,800-$2,500).• A Cartier sterling silver and ruby glass cruet decanter made in Spain, a cockatiel sculpture in which the body is made of ruby red glass and the head and feet are made of sterling silver. The crest with beak is gilt. It stands 6 ¼ inches tall (est. $750-$900).• A rare, vintage Buccellati sterling silver 925 Japanese Fugu (blowfish), fully hallmarked and signed, not tall at just a little more than 1 ½ inches in height and around two inches wide, weighing 37 grams, with minor wear due to age and old patina (est. $750-$900).• A circa 1850-1890 Gorham sterling silver and copper Japanese mixed metals Y50 jardiniere vase with applied 3-D floral design, with the original patina, marked on the bottom “Gorham Y50” and “P” (P is the Gorham date mark for 1883) (est. $750-$950).• A pair of Tiffany & Co. sterling silver salt and pepper shakers, 1 ¼ inches tall, with the original box (est. $350-$500).• A Japanese sterling silver bonsai pine tree masterfully handcrafted and hallmarked “Gin-Sei” (the Japanese sterling silver mark), 3 inches tall, signed by the maker on a wooden plaque, the pine tree mounted on a wood pedestal stand, in a glass case (est. $300-$450).There are several Victorian Crichton silverplate decanter jugs in the auction, including a cobalt blue glass bear jug with a silverplated head and glass eyes; and a canary yellow glass parrot decanter jug, also with a silverplated head and glass eyes. Both pieces are substantial and of very high quality and are ready for use in any home interior. Each carries an estimate of $450-$750.Toys will feature a complete set of 34 handpainted Disney Marx Fairykins figures in the original box from 1961 (est. $300-$500); a Disney Bradley Time Mickey Mouse alarm clock (est. $75-$120); a set of four Pelham puppets made in England in 1960, in great condition (est. $300-$750); and a 1940 English-made Mimic wind-up vehicle with key that works (est. $250-$500).There are several outstanding collectible fountain pens in the auction, including an Omas Limited Edition Europa pen in the original display box, number 3133 of 3500, with a two-tone 18K gold nib (est. $675-$800); and a Montblanc Meisterstuck 146 Legrand pen with a solid gold 585 14K gold nib, the old version with a working piston, gold trim and box (est. $500-$750).A few other noteworthy lots bidders might want to consider include the following:• An Orrefors Studio art glass 5-inch hexagonal fish bowl vase designed around 1950 by Edward Hald in Sweden, depicting fish swimming in seaweed created in a vivid green color using the Graal technique with thick-walled, clear crystal (est. $750-$900).• A Loet Vanderveen Limited Edition bronze Cheetah sculpture, number 431 out of 2500, signed and standing approximately 5 inches tall (est. $350-$500).• A Black Americana Aunt Jemima cast iron egg skillet, measuring about 4 ¼ inches (est. $90-$120).• A French majolica serving bowl (or tray) with mark pattern 765 28, measuring around 9 inches wide by 2 ¼ inches tall (est. $250-$500).• A set of six Salviati signed drinking glasses, made in Italy, each glass about 3 inches tall by 2 inches wide (est. $250-$300).SJ Auctioneers prides itself on offering its customers great service and fast shipping, unlike some other auction houses where people need to arrange their own shipping.SJ Auctioneers is always seeking quality items for future auctions. To inquire about consigning an item, an estate or a whole collection, you may call 646-450-7553; or, you can send an email to sjauctioneers@gmail.com.To learn more about SJ Auctioneers and the online-only Fine Collectibles, Jewelry, Silver and Toys auction set for Sunday, November 17th, starting promptly at 6 pm Eastern time, please visit www.sjauctioneers.com . Updates are posted frequently.# # # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.