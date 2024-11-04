CIMtech Green Energy Expands Low-Volume Injection Molding Capabilities

Injection Molding Equipment Low Volume Injection Molding (Part) 60,000+ Fuel Cell Devices In Real World Applications

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CIMtech Green Energy Manufacturing Inc. ("CIMtech") celebrated a significant milestone with the opening of its new, advanced manufacturing facility, marking an expansion of its footprint in the clean energy manufacturing sector. This new facility, inaugurated on February 24th, 2022, by the Mayor of Surrey, underscores CIMtech's commitment to accelerating the global shift toward sustainable, green energy solutions.CIMtech Green Energy has recently acquired a 20,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing facility in Surrey, British Columbia, which marks a significant expansion of its low-volume injection molding capabilities. This investment will allow CIMtech to better serve customers in the fuel cell and electrolyzer sectors, increasing service levels by 200%, particularly for leaders in the hydrogen and green energy industries.As one of Canada’s top 10 manufacturing companies, CIMtech has spent the past two decades supporting clients from initial concept to large-scale production. By providing turnkey solutions, the company has established itself as a leader in manufacturing components and assemblies for fuel cells and electric vehicles, partnering with major global players in the market.Dr. Paul Ghotra, Founder and CEO of CIMtech Green Energy, highlighted the company’s mission and global impact:“Countries worldwide are setting ambitious net-zero targets and adopting clean energy alternatives across sectors. We are proud to support these global initiatives with this strategic expansion and new investment in advanced equipment. CIMtech is committed to being a key player in the green energy supply chain, and this facility enhances our ability to serve our clients and contribute to a sustainable future.”CIMtech’s fuel cell components are currently powering hydrogen-based solutions for major companies such as Walmart, Amazon, and Home Depot, which utilize CIMtech’s products in their hydrogen-powered forklifts. Additionally, CIMtech’s sub-assemblies play a crucial role in hydrogen-powered vehicles, including the HYVIA delivery vans for the Renault Group in Europe, FedEx airport tuggers in New York, and BMW's hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles. This highlights CIMtech's commitment to advancing the adoption of sustainable energy solutions across various industries.Alongside the facility expansion, CIMtech is also enhancing its injection molding services to cater to a broader spectrum of industry needs.Expanded Injection Molding ServicesCIMtech offers a range of injection molding services to meet diverse manufacturing needs.Low-Volume Injection Molding is ideal for prototyping, small-batch production, and custom components. This service provides flexibility and rapid turnaround times, making it perfect for industries where agility and customization are essential.On the other hand, High-Volume Injection Molding is designed for large-scale production. CIMtech’s high-volume injection molding process ensures consistency, quality, and cost efficiency, making it an optimal choice for industries focused on scalable and efficient manufacturing. Together, these services position CIMtech as a versatile partner in the injection molding sector.Why Partner with CIMtech Green Energy?Quality Assurance: CIMtech adheres to ISO9001 , AS9100D & IATF16949 quality standards, maintaining strict quality control across all operations.Cost-Effectiveness: Advanced production techniques reduce waste, delivering cost savings and sustainability to our clients.Zero Inventory Program: Designed to streamline delivery, CIMtech’s inventory management system guarantees 99.9% on-time deliveries, reducing clients’ storage costs and lead times.About CIMtech Green EnergyCIMtech Green Energy, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, is a leading manufacturing company specializing in hydrogen fuel cell components and assemblies. The company is well-regarded for its commitment to innovation and sustainability, offering a diverse range of products and services that cater to various needs within the green energy sector.With over 15 years of experience, CIMtech designs, assembles, and tests custom fuel cell components using advanced equipment and high-quality materials. In addition to fuel cell components, the company also develops electrolyzer components and assemblies tailored to client specifications, ensuring both cost-effectiveness and reliability through cutting-edge digital manufacturing techniques.CIMtech further enhances its offerings by providing Design for Manufacturing (DFM) services for machining projects.This includes free manufacturing design feedback to optimize CNC machined parts, ensuring timely and high-quality project completion. To address fluctuating demand, CIMtech's innovative Zero Inventory Program effectively balances inventory over a six-month period, minimizing costs and maintaining stock according to forecasts.For Media and Inquiries:Sanah Kular - Customer RelationsCIMtech Green Energy Mfg. Inc.Phone: +1 604-575-8853 Ext. 101Email: info@cimtech.greenAddress: 5-17942 55 Ave, Surrey, BC, Canada V3S 6C8Connect with CIMtech on Social Media:Facebook, Linkedin, Instagram, & Thomas Net

