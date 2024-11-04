The Philippines launches safeguard investigation on cement
In a document submitted together with the notification (see footnote of the notification) the Philippines indicated, among other things, as follows:
"[I]nterested parties are invited to submit their comments and position on the matter including their views on whether the imposition of a safeguard measure is in the public interest. Submissions may be made to the Bureau of lmport Services (BlS), Department of Trade and lndustry, 3rd Floor, Tara Building, #389 Senator Gil Puyat Avenue, Makati City, within five (5) days from the date of publication of this notice. The non-confidential report of the study containing evidence of the DTI'S findings can be accessed at this link: www.dti.gov.ph/advisories/sg_notice-of-initiation_cement/ "
The notification is available in G/SG/N/6/PHL/21.
What is a safeguard investigation?
A safeguard investigation seeks to determine whether increased imports of a product are causing, or is threatening to cause, serious injury to a domestic industry.
During a safeguard investigation, importers, exporters and other interested parties may present evidence and views and respond to the presentations of other parties.
A WTO member may take a safeguard action (i.e. restrict imports of a product temporarily) only if the increased imports of the product are found to be causing, or threatening to cause, serious injury.
