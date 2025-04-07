Canada initiates WTO dispute regarding US duties on automobiles and auto parts

Canada claims the measures are inconsistent with the United States' obligations under various provisions of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) 1994.

Further information is available in document WT/DS637/1

What is a request for consultations?

The request for consultations formally initiates a dispute in the WTO. Consultations give the parties an opportunity to discuss the matter and to find a satisfactory solution without proceeding further with litigation. After 60 days, if consultations have failed to resolve the dispute, the complainant may request adjudication by a panel.

